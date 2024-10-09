Netflix Reveals First Look at The Night Agent Season 2, Surprise News About Season 3

Fans of Netflix's The Night Agent got some mixed news about the popular thriller. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that the series won't return for its highly anticipated second season until winter 2025 — a timeframe that puts it nearly two years after the series' debut in March 2023 — but there was a major silver lining in that slight delay. Netflix also announced that the series has already been renewed for Season 3 and, according to The Hollywood Reporter production on Season 3 is set to begin later this year in Istanbul and will continue in New York after the new year. Of course, Netflix had one more thing for fans as well: the streamer released two new photos from Season 2 of The Night Agent as well, calling the photos "a gift". You can check them out for yourself below.

A very important The Night Agent transmission 🚨



Season 2: Coming Winter 2025

Season 3: Officially happening!

These new photos of Gabriel Basso: A gift pic.twitter.com/LJakF1wrqR — Netflix (@netflix) October 8, 2024

The Night Agent is created by Shawn Ryan and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who works at the White House as a Night Action telephone operator. Lucian Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Sara Desjardins also star. The series' first season was a breakout hit, quickly landing a spot on Netflix's Top 10 most popular English-language series of all-time list. The series has also performed well with critics, with the series presently sitting at 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with critics — it has a 78 percent audience score as well.

As for Season 2, the upcoming season will see some new cast join the series. Berto Colon, Louis Herthm, and Arienne Mandi have signed on in series regular roles for Season 2 while Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears are set to appear in a supporting capacity. Season 2 will also not follow a book — Season 1 was based on Matthew Quirk's 2019 book The Night Agent, but there aren't additional books in the series just yet. According to Ryan, Season 2 of The Night Agent will follow an anthology format, with each season of the series being its own contained story.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, I essentially said, 'This is an ongoing show, but each season will be its own self-contained story. And then future seasons would have very few characters porting over from the previous season,'" Ryan told ComicBook. "We're not trying to keep seven or eight characters going throughout multiple seasons. We want to tell really impactful stories where things can change and change quickly. Where we don't have to worry about maintaining the status quo from episode to episode. And I also pitched the idea that we'd be in a different world with different circumstances each season."

He continued, "So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place. So, we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially, we're going to be telling a whole brand-new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so, we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."

Season 1 of The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.