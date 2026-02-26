One of the Best Sitcoms Ever Is Finally Back After 16 Years (And You Can Watch It on Hulu)

Today is a great day to be a sitcom fan! After a 16-year absence from TV, one of the best sitcoms of all time is finally back, and you can stream the first two episodes on Hulu! The sitcom genre is one of the most enduring, the mix of comforting and familiar stories and laughs making them staples of TV for decades. Shows like Seinfeld, Friends, and The Office remain fan-favorite repeat watches, but after countless rewatches of one iconic sitcom, fans finally have new episodes.

Scrubs is officially back! After wrapping its initial nine-season run on NBC and later ABC in 2009, the hit medical sitcom about the employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital returned with its 10th overall season on ABC Wednesday night. The first two episodes of the Scrubs revival are now also streaming on Hulu as of February 26th. Created by original series creator Bill Lawrence, the new season sees the legacy characters returning to Sacred Heart to mentor a new generation of interns. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles from the original show alongside fellow returning stars Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, Christa Miller, Robert Maschio, and Phill Lewis.

The Scrubs Revival Is a Near-Perfect Nostalgic Return To Sacred Heart Hospital

Play video

If you have any doubts about ABC’s return to Sacred Heart Hospital, let the early reviews convince you. Critics and audiences alike are calling the Scrubs revival “something of a medical miracle” that justifies its existence. The revival holds an 89% critic score and 100% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While those numbers are subject to change as more people tune in and weigh in, they currently put the revival as one of the highest-rated seasons of the sitcom ever and a massive improvement over Season 9, which earned rotten 53% and 35% scores.

So what makes the Scrubs revival so good? It doesn’t try to reinvent something that wasn’t broken. Although the show marks a major improvement over Season 9, which forced a soft reboot with new characters, it serves as a perfect continuation of the overarching story that picks up 16 years after the original finale. It leverages precisely what made the early seasons special – including the blend of surreal, fast-paced comedy with deep sentimentality and the original cast’s amazing chemistry – with contemporary issues to make it feel nostalgic but fresh. It lands squarely as a purposeful and heartwarming revival that focuses on the beloved characters’ growth in the years since we last saw them and navigates their lives in middle age while mentoring a new generation of interns.

Will There Be a Scrubs Revival Season 2?

The Scrubs revival has only just premiered, but with overwhelming positive reviews from critics and audiences, there’s plenty of hope for more. ABC hasn’t commented on the show’s future past the current season, so its future status remains up in the air, but Lawrence has expressed intentions for a second season, even teasing to Deadline the return of original cast member Ken Jenkins if the show gets picked up for another season.

New episodes of the 9-episode Scrubs revival air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

