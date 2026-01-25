Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in February 2026

While in some ways it feels like the new year just started, the reality is that January is quickly coming to a close and, for streaming platforms, that means it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s new for the upcoming month. That includes Hulu, who this week revealed the complete lineup of movies and television shows that will be arriving on the platform in the month of February and while there’s a wealth of things arriving on the first, there’s plenty of good things coming all month long.
February is going to be a great month for movie fans who are also Hulu subscribers. Much of the Ghostbusters franchise arrives on the platform at various points during the month. If animation is more your thing, both The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2 are coming in February as well. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s February arrivals below.
February 1st
At Midnight
Baby Boy
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon
Big Momma’s House
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film
Black Knight
Blended
Brown Sugar
Date Night
Django Unchained
Drumline
El Dia que todo Cambio
500 Days Of Summer
Fool’s Gold
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Grandma’s Boy
He’s Just Not That Into You
The Hate U Give
The Help
Hope Floats
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I, Robot
John Tucker Must Die
Kill Your Darlings
Kung Fu Hustle
La Bamba
The Lady in the Van
The Last King Of Scotland
The Last Song
The Last Station
Like Father, Like Son
Love & Other Drugs
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Notorious
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit
Sleeping With The Enemy
Soul Food
Sweet Home Alabama
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Tarot
10 Things I Hate About You
12 Years A Slave
27 Dresses
Unstoppable
Waiting To Exhale
What Happens In Vegas
When Harry Met Sally
February 2nd
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
February 4th
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (Dubbed)
Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent
Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave
February 5th
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
February 6th
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
Splitsville
February 7th
House Hunters International: Complete Season 200
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 7
February 9th
The Good Place: Complete Series
February 10th
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2
Clown in a Cornfield
February 11th
Rising Voices: Complete Season 5
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1
February 12th
Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1
February 14th
Cake Boss: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29
February 16th
Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B
Ghostbusters Afterlife
Smile
February 17th
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons
Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2
Urchin
February 19th
Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1
February 20th
Watching You: Complete Season 1
The Astronaut
February 21st
Chasing the West: Complete Season 1
Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6
Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
February 23rd
Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
February 24th
Tornado
February 26th
Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere
February 27th
Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
The Accountant
February 28th
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 9
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18
A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Season 4
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
A Journal for Jordan
Kinds Of Kindness
Passengers
