Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in February 2026

While in some ways it feels like the new year just started, the reality is that January is quickly coming to a close and, for streaming platforms, that means it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s new for the upcoming month. That includes Hulu, who this week revealed the complete lineup of movies and television shows that will be arriving on the platform in the month of February and while there’s a wealth of things arriving on the first, there’s plenty of good things coming all month long.

February is going to be a great month for movie fans who are also Hulu subscribers. Much of the Ghostbusters franchise arrives on the platform at various points during the month. If animation is more your thing, both The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2 are coming in February as well. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s February arrivals below.

February 1st

At Midnight

Baby Boy

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon

Big Momma’s House

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film

Black Knight

Blended

Brown Sugar

Date Night

Django Unchained

Drumline

El Dia que todo Cambio

500 Days Of Summer

Fool’s Gold

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Grandma’s Boy

He’s Just Not That Into You

The Hate U Give

The Help

Hope Floats

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I, Robot

John Tucker Must Die

Kill Your Darlings

Kung Fu Hustle

La Bamba

The Lady in the Van

The Last King Of Scotland

The Last Song

The Last Station

Like Father, Like Son

Love & Other Drugs

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Notorious

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

Sleeping With The Enemy

Soul Food

Sweet Home Alabama

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Tarot

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Years A Slave

27 Dresses

Unstoppable

Waiting To Exhale

What Happens In Vegas

When Harry Met Sally

February 2nd

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

February 4th

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (Dubbed)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave

February 5th

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

February 6th

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

Splitsville

February 7th

House Hunters International: Complete Season 200

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 9th

The Good Place: Complete Series

February 10th

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2

Clown in a Cornfield

February 11th

Rising Voices: Complete Season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1

February 12th

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

February 14th

Cake Boss: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29

February 16th

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B

Ghostbusters Afterlife

Smile

February 17th

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2

Urchin

February 19th

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1

February 20th

Watching You: Complete Season 1

The Astronaut

February 21st

Chasing the West: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6

Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23rd

Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

February 24th

Tornado

February 26th

Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

February 27th

Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

The Accountant

February 28th

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18

A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Season 4

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

A Journal for Jordan

Kinds Of Kindness

Passengers

