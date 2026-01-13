One of the Best Thrillers of the 2000s Is Getting Rebooted for the Third Time (But Now It Might Actually Work)

Hollywood reboots and revivals are nothing new. Just yesterday saw New Line Cinema and Blumhouse release the first trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, though not affiliated with the Universal Monster franchise of the same name, it marks another tread down a well-worn path. Even this year’s Oscar season has a major reboot vying for attention, with Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein delivering a new take on the classic material. It goes to show that creatives and studios will always be interested in going back to stories that have been told before, with the idea of delivering a new angle on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Which brings us to today’s news, that Stieg Larsson’s iconic best-selling novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is getting rebooted once again. Sky has announced today that they’re developing an original series that will adapt the story, working alongside Left Bank Pictures (The Crown, Dept Q) to bring Larsson’s iconic characters and world to life once again. This marks the latest adaptation of the work to be put into development, but there’s a reason why this one might work when others failed: how much time they’re allocating to the story.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Being Rebooted as a TV Series

In a press release, Sky referred to this new reboot of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as a “bold and contemporary reimagining” that brings the setting of the story into the modern era, adding the series will be “grounded in the characters and investigative DNA of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium novels, with themes that carry heightened relevance today.” Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Behind Her Eyes, Spider-Noir) and Angela LaManna (The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Behind Her Eyes) have been tapped to write and executive produce the series with filming scheduled to begin this Spring in Lithuania.

It’s worth noting that this marks the third proper reboot of Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist. Originally, Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyqvist played the two characters in the original Swedish film adaptations that began in 2009, with Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig taking on the parts for David Fincher’s version that was released in 2011, and Claire Foy and Sverrir Gudnason playing the characters in the all-but-forgotten reboot, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, in 2018.

What makes this attempt at rebooting Dragon Tattoo different, and where it may excel, is that the series has already been given an eight-episode order. Though every adaptation of the novels has thus far been gargantuan in size, Larsson’s original book clocks in at over 500 pages, meaning consolidation and cuts had to be made along the way. With an eight-episode season of television, the new The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will have ample time to delve into every nook and cranny that the book did, offering an adaptation that is perhaps the closest to the source material.

Sky’s press release about the new series notes that the show will premiere on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, and that Sony Pictures Television will handle international distribution. As far as where the series will land in the United States, they reveal “pre-sale efforts already underway” meaning a streamer or network may become attached relatively soon.