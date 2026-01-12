Blumhouse and James Wan Reveal First Look at 2026’s First Truly Creepy Horror Movie, Watch the Trailer

Primate debuted in theaters this past weekend, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will arrive this week, meaning that the horror movie genre has started off 2026 by hitting the ground running. The rest of the year is just as promising, with Return to Silent Hill capping off January alongside a brand-new Sam Raimi movie, the survival horror Send Help. Throughout 2026, fans will get even more sequels, like The Strangers – Chapter 3, plus Scream 7, and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, plus wild remakes like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! and highly-anticipated horror game adaptations like The Backrooms.

Right now, patience is a virtue for horror fans, but it appears to that a wealth of creepiness is on the horizon. Now, though, the first great horror movie trailer of the year has been released, and it teases a remake that fans have been eager to learn more about for some time. New Line Cinema and Blumhouse have released the first teaser for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, the new film from the director of Evil Dead Rise, and hailing from producer James Wan. Now the first footage is here, and it looks unlike any Mummy movie ever made (complimentary).

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Trailer Offers First Look at Creepy 2026 Horror

Unlike the Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy back in 2016, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy appears to be sticking to a creepier aesthetic, selling the audience with quick cuts and flashes of mysterious imagery. What really makes this version of The Mummy already seem different from other iterations are the quick pieces of body horror on display. There are multiple shots in the trailer of bugs crawling out of people’s mouths, plus photos of mummified remains (naturally, given the title), and even open wounds on body parts. Time will tell how this one will come out, but the teaser trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has already set the bar high.

Reports on Lee Cronin’s The Mummy noted that the film would tell the story of a man (Midsommar‘s Jack Reynor) whose missing daughter returns after nearly a decade, only to realize she’s become the vessel for an ancient Egyptian mummy. Based on what we can glean from the marketing of the film and its “What happened to Katie?” tagline, that report is starting to seem accurate.

On the flipside, rumors previously circulated that the upcoming film would break the trend of being called “The Mummy,” seemingly as a result of Universal Pictures hoping to bring back Brendan Fraiser and Rachel Weisz for a fourth film in THAT Mummy franchise. With the film now officially releasing a trailer that confirms it’s titled Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, it’s clear those rumors didn’t pan out. Adding the filmmaker’s name to the top of an official movie title is a classic trick when it comes to getting around squabbles with rival studios. The most famous example is 2013’s Lee Daniels’ The Butler, which had to add the filmmaker’s name to the title to avoid a suit with Warner Bros. (who owned a 1916 silent short film with the same title).

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy arrives in theaters on April 17, and though no major movies open alongside it that weekend, it will face steep competition from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie that premieres in early April, and then the Michael Jackson movie that arrives the week after.