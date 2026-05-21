Nearly 20 Years Later, Disney+ Is Adding a New Version of the Final X-Files Release

Few television properties have reshaped popular culture as thoroughly as The X-Files. Premiering on Fox in September 1993 and running for nine seasons until 2002, creator Chris Carter’s paranormal procedural built a devoted global audience around two FBI agents investigating cases that defied official explanation. The franchise earned multiple Emmy Awards, made David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson into defining stars of their era, and pioneered a form of serialized genre storytelling that countless subsequent dramas attempted to replicate. That cultural footprint eventually carried the property beyond television and into theaters, first with the mythology-driven Fight the Future in 1998 and then with the standalone thriller I Want to Believe in 2008, which reunited the franchise’s leading pair years after the show’s original conclusion. Now, the original version of that second movie will become available for the first time.

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Disney+ will add The X-Files: I Want to Believe — Director’s Cut to its library on June 11th, 2026, where it will be accessible as a bonus feature on the film’s existing platform page. While a modestly extended cut had already appeared on DVD and Blu-ray releases in 2008, running approximately four minutes beyond the theatrical runtime, that home video version remained built on the same rating board-approved template as the theatrical cut. The new Director’s Cut is a distinct undertaking, restoring the horror-driven content that Fox executives and the MPAA compelled creator and director Chris Carter to remove before the film’s original release.

How Different Is the Director’s Cut of X-Files: I Want to Believe?

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Carter announced he was working on the Director’s Cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe last year, speaking at length about the project during an appearance on the Fail Better With David Duchovny podcast. “I just got the go-ahead to do a Director’s Cut of I Want to Believe. I can’t tell you how excited I am about this,” Carter said in 2025. “I made it too scary, basically, and I was told so by the brass at Fox, and they wanted a PG-13 movie. So we cut it back to be a PG-13 movie, and we thought, ‘Okay, we’ve satisfied their demands.’ The critics, the people who rate the movies [the MPAA], said ‘No, it’s not a PG-13 yet, you’ve got to cut it back even farther.’” The multiple rounds of adjustments eventually led to the theatrical cut, which Carter says looks quite different from what he originally intended.

“Now I have a chance to go back and make the scary movie that I always intended to make,” Carter continued on the podcast. “It’s not just doing a Director’s Cut to do a Director’s Cut. It’s really kind of bringing to life something that for me was on the page and never got to the screen.”

I Want to Believe holds a 32% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, for both critics and verified audience members, and that universal dissatisfaction resulted in a box office of measly $69 million, a disappointment for a household IP. Reviewers largely criticized its decision to abandon The X-Files‘ signature extraterrestrial mythology in favor of a standalone serial killer investigation built around psychic visions. Carter’s account of the production reframes that history considerably, given that the version reviewers evaluated had already been stripped of the horror content he considered central to the film’s identity. Curiously, the Director’s Cut arrives as Ryan Coogler, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2026 Oscars for his horror film Sinners, is developing a new X-Files pilot for Hulu, with Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel set to star as an entirely new generation of FBI paranormal investigators.

The X-Files: I Want to Believe — Director’s Cut arrives on Disney+ on June 11th.

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