Only Murders in the Building: Who Is Ben Talking to in the Video?

The third episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has added another important wrinkle to the mystery surrounding Ben Glenroy's death. Seeing as both of Ben's deaths took place around the same group of people, there are already more than a few potential suspects, but the final minutes of this week's new episode shifts the attention to a particular member of Death Rattle's cast. A lot hinges on a particular video that surfaces in the final minutes of the episode.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

It's revealed in the new episode that Tobert, Ben's documentarian, got into an argument with the star on opening night, not long before Ben collapsed on stage. Ben took Tobert's camera into his dressing room after the argument but forgot to turn it off, so Tobert and Mabel work to find the camera's memory storage in Ben's apartment. The footage from his dressing room may hold a clue about Ben's killer.

The video from the dressing room only show's Ben, but he's clearly talking to someone; someone he's clearly attracted to. He tells them that they're going to potentially cost him his career, but that he doesn't care, and it seems as though he joins them in some intimate activity off-camera.

Who Is Ben Talking to in the Video?

There's no confirmation regarding the person's identity, but the editing of the video (and some context clues from the season premiere) points to Kimber. After his first death, Ben mentions something to Kimber about their relationship getting complicated. The monologue at the end of the new episode talks about someone wanting to steal the spotlight, and the camera focuses in on Kimber, who is currently playing second fiddle to Loretta.

We also learn that Kimber no longer has her handkerchief, telling Charles that she must have lost or donated it. The biggest lead that Charles and Mabel currently have is the hankie, as Ben was holding someone else's when he fell to his death. Between the missing hankie and what Ben says in the video, it seems like Kimber could have something to do with Ben's death.

Of course, Only Murders in the Building is full of red herrings. There's a good chance that's exactly what this is, especially since we're only three episodes into a 10-episode season. The video is almost too obviously pointed at Kimber for her to be the one on the other side of the camera. We have no idea who Ben was having a potential affair with. Loretta, Tobert, and Mabel could also make sense as the second half of Ben's dressing room conversation.

