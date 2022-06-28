Only Murders in the Building Showrunner Wants Harry Styles for Season 3

The showrunner for Only Murders in the Building wants Harry Styles in Season 3. The second helping of the Hulu show expects the Eternals star to pop up next time around. In a conversation with Variety, John Hoffman was asked about his dream casting for Only Murders in the Building. Well, like a lot of people on the internet, he's not going to turn down more Harry Styles. The showrunner said, "Harry Styles should be visiting the apartments at the Arconia." Series star Selena Gomez joked, "That is hilarious. I don't know about that." So, it's more of a wishlist thing for now. But, clearly there's some interest from the production team. Only Murders in the Building actually features a lot of star power to begin with. So, what's adding one more internationally famous singer to the mix? At any rate, they have the second season to worry about for now.

"Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," the series co-creator and executive producer wrote in a statement after the renewal announcement. "To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"

"There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan's first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve's agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena," 20th Television president Karey Burke chimed-in. "The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia."

Here's how Hulu describes the new season: "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu.

Would you like to see the pop star on the Hulu show? Let us know down in the comments!