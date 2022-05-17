Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Gets Poster and Teaser

✖

One of last year's surprise streaming hits was the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which is slated to return for a Season 2 later next month, with a new teaser and poster hinting at what's in store for the beloved group of true-crime enthusiasts who find themselves wrapped up in a murder themselves. Season 2 will be bringing back Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, while the cast has also grown to include a number of impressive newcomers. You can check out both a teaser and new poster for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building below before it debuts on Hulu on June 28th.

The new season is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

(Photo: Hulu)

As if the star talent involved in the series didn't make it exciting enough, the series itself had a number of metatextual elements that amplified its success. Not only were our heroes fans of true-crime podcasts, igniting an investigation into a potential murder in their own building, but they would go on to launch their own podcast, earning them their own following. While some of their pursuits were merited, law enforcement also discouraged them from exploring their own leads, poking fun at the prominence of true-crime stories making everyone think they were a detective.

We can only imagine the hijinx in store for our characters in the follow-up season.

"Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said in a statement when the series was renewed. "To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on June 28th.

