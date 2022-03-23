Eternals Star Harry Styles Announces Harry’s House Album

Eternals star Harry Styles has a new album on the way. The pop star announced Harry’s House today on his Twitter account. May 20th will play host to the third studio effort. Fans are pouring into social media to freak out about the prospect of new music. He’s been relatively silent since the press tour surrounding Watermelon Sugar. But, Eternals happening was a big moment for Styles. A lot of people were shocked to see him stroll down that hallway with Pip the Troll. Now, the question of when audiences will see him again abounds. Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast talked to Eternals producer Nate Moore about Styles. He had high praise for the pop icon.

“‘You’re just like, I love this guy. I love this guy. I don’t know what it is. I love him.’ He’s funny. He’s charming. He’s nice to everybody. He is kind of Eros,” Moore said. “And so, it was an easy conversation. I think for him, it’s bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles. Because he has such a specific fan base and he’s a musician, and now he’s becoming an actor, but that’s not necessarily his core thing. And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It’s totally worth it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will you be checking out Harry’s new album Let us know down in the comments!

Vibe has shifted

The grant meme

Nothing was the same

WAKE UP

HS3 IS COMING PEOPLE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/EX6HJZIrGX — angel ❤️ (@harryslilfreaak) March 23, 2022

Acceptance is the first step

Me knowing Me understanding

that Harry is I’m gonna hear it

releasing an in two months

album soon#HarrysHouse #HarryStyles #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/W0CfURWE16 — veronica (@veroisaclown) March 23, 2022

Euphoria still dominating

Get your merch!

Put the word out