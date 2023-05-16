Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed

It's official. Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building will return for its third season on Tuesday, August 8th. The date had previously been revealed by series star Steve Martin during a stage performance with Martin Short in late April, but the date was confirmed on Tuesday as part of Disney's Upfront presentation (via TVLine). The August 8th release date means that the series will have been off air for just a bit less than a year since the end of its second season, which ended in August of 2022.

When Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building picks up, the series will be dealing with the murder that ended Season 2 when a new character, played by Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, dies on stage during the opening night of a new play. Season 3 will follow Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they work to try to find out what happened. Joining the cast for Season 3 is Meryl Streep, as well as a handful of other new faces who will join Martin, Short, and Selena Gomez in the cast.

Who stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Season three will see the return of series stars Martin, Short, and Gomez along with the additions of Rudd and Streep. Also announced for the Season 3 cast are Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris' Ashley Park.

What is the mystery for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

As was noted above, the Season 2 finale saw a one-year time jump after the introduction of Rudd's character Ben Glenroy. On the opening night of a play, Charles confronts Ben and tells him to "Stay away from her. I know what you did". Ben collapses and dies on stage moments later. While Ben's death is a mystery, so is the identity of her, something that series co-creator John Hoffman teased fans would just have to watch to find out.

"Oh, I would love to tell you that," series co-creator Hoffman said previously. "I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers in between Seasons 2 and 3. I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer."

Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 3 August 8th on Hulu.