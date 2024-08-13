Who killed Sazz Pataki? That’s the question in the just-released new trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4, which sends the amateur podcasting trio Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selina Gomez) out west after Charles’ stunt double (Jane Lynch) was shot and killed at the Arconia in the final moments of season 3. As the trio investigates whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, they travel to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood producer (Saturday Night Live‘s Molly Shannon)is readying a film about the “Only Murders” true crime podcast.

That puts the sleuths up close with the stars of the Only Murders in the Building movie: Emmy winner Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) as Charles, Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) as Mabel, and Emmy nominee Zach Galifianakis (Baskets) as Oliver, who mistakes The Hangover star for “the little boy from Home Alone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The investigation ultimately leads Charles, Oliver, and Mabel back to New York, where they embark on an even more epic journey —traversing theirbuilding’s courtyard to delve into the twistedlives of the Arconia’sWest Tower residents, including Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton).

Along with three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, reprising her season 3 role as actress Loretta Durkin, and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, returning as New York-based Detective Donna Williams, the new season features guest stars Kumail Nanjiani (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Richard Kind (Spin City), and Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Charles’ sister. Like past victims at the center of the murder mystery, Lynch will appear throughout the 10-episode fourth season.

“It’s a big turn,” series co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman previously told The Hollywood Reporterabout the season-ending death. Though Lynch’s Sazz has become afan-favorite since debuting in the first season, executive producer JessRosenthal suggested killing off Charles’ “Brazzos” double in a twist toset up the Hollywood-set season 4.

“He said,’What if?’ I have to say, immediately upon hearing it, I thought,’That’s awful, and that’s perfect,’” Hoffman said. “Because Iimmediately, it’s the thing of like, if we get a chance to go more,it’ll be the thing that it just started exploding ideas in my head. So,that was thrilling.”

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres August 27th on Hulu.