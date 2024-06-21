Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez Addresses Possible Season 5

It's currently unclear if Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will be the show's last.

Only Murders in the Building is coming back for its fourth season on Hulu in August, and it will feature the return of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. It was also recently announced that Melissa McCarthy would be the latest actor to join the all-star cast along with Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiana, and Eugene Levy. Fans have a little over a month to wait for the show's return, and some are already wondering if there will be a Season 5. Gomez recently spoke with Variety and addressed the possibility of another season after Season 4.

"I honestly don't know what the future holds," Gomez shared. "Every season, we put everything into the show as if it's our last. I'm really happy with how it's blossomed and am content right now. But again, who knows? Let's see what happens."

How Did Only Murders in the Building Season 3 End?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The final minutes of Only Murders Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles' apartment. Series co-creator John Hoffman spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."

Season four of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on August 27, with new episodes weekly.