Only Murders in the Building Sets Up Season 4 With a Killer New Twist

The third season of Only Murders in the Building came to an end on Tuesday, with an episode that not only concluded the ongoing mystery of Ben Glenroy's death, but also set up a brand new murder case for Season 4. Hulu already announced a Season 4 renewal for Only Murders, so we know it's coming back for another mystery, and thanks to Tuesday's new episode we know exactly which case the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will be trying to solve. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale...

Unlike previous seasons, the victim at the center of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be someone viewers already know and love. Jane Lynch's Sazz, Charles' longtime stunt double and good friend, was killed in the final minutes of the show's latest season finale.

For a moment, it seemed like Charles had been killed. He said he was going to go up to his apartment and get a bottle of win, just before someone was shown opening his door and getting shot through the window. Charles, however, stayed down at the Death Rattle Dazzle party, while Sazz went up to his apartment to retrieve the wine. That suggests that whoever killed Sazz was likely going after Charles, but we won't know more until next season.

All we know now is that the lively and delightfully funny Sazz is gone, and that she'll be at the center of the case in Season 4. Speaking to TVLine about the shocking twist, Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman opened up about the decision to make a popular character the show's next victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."

All three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.