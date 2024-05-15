Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Adds Melissa McCarthy to All-Star Cast

With the story of Only Murders in the Building taking the trio of amateur crime-solvers to Los Angeles, it only makes sense that the new season of the acclaimed series will be its most star-studded yet. Season 3 brought in the likes of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Already announced cast members for Season 4 include Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiana, and Eugene Levy. The release of the Season 4 teaser this week added another massive name to the lineup, revealing the addition of Melissa McCarthy.

The Oscar nominee and Gilmore Girls alum has been a comedy juggernaut in the years since her big screen Bridesmaids breakout. This summer, she'll be joining Only Murders in the Building in an undisclosed role.

The teaser for Only Murders in the Building rattled off its all-star cast with brief clips of each of them from the show. Outside of the first glimpse at McCarthy in action, nothing is known about who she will be playing.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

The final minutes of Only Murders Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles' apartment. Series co-creator John Hoffman spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."