Only One Disney+ Series Made the Top 15 Streaming Shows in 2021

Nielsen has released its top shows of 2021, and Disney+ only managed to land one series on the pollster’s list. Out of the top 15 original programs the analytics firm measured last year, only WandaVision made the list of most-watched shows on streaming. On the chart released (Via Deadline), the Marvel Studios-produced show finished in ninth place out of most-watched shows.

Disney-owned Hulu landed The Handmaid’s Tale at 10th on the list while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was the 12th most-watched show in all of streaming. Outside of those three shows, however, every other show on the list belonged to Netflix. Topping the list, surprisingly enough, is Lucifer—the series based on the character from DC Comics. Lucifer originally aired on Fox before the streamer picked it up for its final round of episodes.

Rounding out the top five include international sensation Squid Game, Great British Baking Show, Virgin River, and Bridgerton. The top 10 then includes You, Cobra Kai, The Crown, Longmire, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Netflix then had Outer Banks, Maid, and The Witcher also place on the list.

On the flip side, Disney+ dominated the streaming film list. Nearly the top five streaming film originals belonged to the Mouse, including Luca, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Frozen 2. Red Notice (Netflix) then placed fifth while Disney+ swept close to the last of the list.

Even then, Red Notice performed so well, Netflix has decided to film two sequels to the film back-to-back.

