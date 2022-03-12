Original L.A. Law Star to Return for Sequel Series Pilot

Jill Eikenberry, star of the original L.A. Law, is set to return for the pilot episode of the ABC revival series from former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim. According to Deadline, Eikenberry will reprise her role as Ann Kelsey, a role she played on all eight seasons of the original NBC series. In the revival pilot, Kelsey is now a judge. Eikenberry will join other original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their respective roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker.

Eikenberry’s casting is just the latest update on the L.A. Law sequel series. Last month it was reported that Arrow star Juliana Harkavy had been cast for the series as well with Harkavy set to play Yvette, a savvy attorney and “legal badass” who is pitted against Alana (Hari Nef) in an unexpectedly controversial case that makes headlines. Their courtroom battle is complicated by the fact that they used to be lovers. The unresolved issues of their past relationship cause a lot of friction between these two, but there’s also undeniable sexual chemistry as well. When Yvette is appointed a new partner in Alana’s law firm, their relationship may prove increasingly complicated, to say the least.

When Harkavy was cast in the series, Guggenheim joked on Twitter that his “master plan to ‘ship of Theseus’ L.A. Law into Green Arrow & the Canaries” was one-third complete as Harkavy, along with Katherine McNamara and Katie Cassidy had been set to star in the Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries that ultimately did not come to fruition.

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louis Fisher, the original L.A. Law ran from 1986 until 1994, with a reunion movie in 2002. The series won 15 Emmy Awards over its run. The revival series, which functions as a sequel rather than a reboot, will be produced by Steve Bochco Productions and 20th Television, with Bochco’s Widow Dayna and son Jesse co-executive producing. Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed will write as well as executive produce. Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce. In addition to Eikenberry, Bernsen, Underwood, Nef, and Harkavy, the series has also cast Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim, and Kacey Rohl.

