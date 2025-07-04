7 Best Shows to Binge on HBO Max in July 2025

The dog days of summer are here, and it’s tough to spend every day lounging by the pool. Those who prefer to stay inside are sure to consider going to the movie theater to see one of the major blockbusters that will be on the big screen, such as Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, or Superman. However, a trip to the movies can be pretty expensive, and when there are kids to consider, it becomes a major ordeal. Fortunately, there are streaming services with impressive libraries of TV shows and movies that are available with a few clicks of the remote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max‘s selection of shows is hard to beat, though, as there’s something for everyone. And July is a great time to be a subscriber, as it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with a popular superhero show that’s about to get a second season, an HBO original that’s all about embracing vacation time, and everything in between.

1) Peacemaker

While the Man of Steel is taking flight on the big screen, Christopher Smith will be waiting to debut the second season of his show on HBO Max. The first season picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad, with the titular hero being unable to find his footing after returning home. Peacemaker doesn’t get to sit around for long, though, because he finds himself in the middle of a conflict with aliens who want to take over the Earth.

2) The White Lotus

It’s hard to sit at home during the summer and know there’s no big vacation on the horizon. Well, Mike White’s black comedy The White Lotus is here to explain why luxury resorts aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Each season features a different set of characters at a different White Lotus location, but no matter who’s around, someone ends up in a body bag while everyone else has to pick up the pieces.

3) Impractical Jokers

July is a great time to turn off the brain and think about anything but what’s going on in the world. The comedy series Impractical Jokers can help with that because it’s all about a group of friends who live to put each other in wacky situations. There are nine seasons of Impractical Jokers available on HBO Max, so anyone who starts watching them now should be able to finish before August rolls around.

4) Adventure Time

When kids are off from school, they want to hog the TV. After all, they have to get in as much Bluey and Spongebob SquarePants as possible before it’s time to dig out the backpack from under the bed. Adventure Time isn’t like most cartoons, though, as it features humor that appeals to both adults and kids. The adventures of Finn and Jake are sure to keep everyone entertained and ensure that there’s no fighting over the remote.

5) Conan O’Brien Must Go

If The White Lotus doesn’t deter everyone from getting on a plane ever again, Conan O’Brien Must Go might provide that extra push needed to book that international vacation. The travel show features the late-night host visiting different countries and meeting interesting people. In the show’s first two seasons alone, Conan travels to Norway, Argentina, Thailand, Ireland, Spain, New Zealand, and Austria, and each episode is funnier than the last.

6) Vice Principals

Anyone who works in the school system knows that summer isn’t nearly long enough. However, despite being overworked, school employees are sure to miss the rat race from time to time. Vice Principals follows two administrators who can’t stay out of each other’s way as they try to run a school in South Carolina. Their hijinks land them in some serious trouble, and they have to work together to find a way out of it.

7) The Rehearsal

There’s always a song of the summer, but no one talks about the show of the summer. Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal should nominate itself for the honor, especially since Season 2 focuses solely on the airline industry, which is never busier than it is in the summer. Fielder pushes the boundaries of television with his docu-series, even going as far as to land a real plane in the Season 2 finale.

Which of the shows on this list are you going to binge-watch in July? Are there any other series on HBO Max that you have your eye on? Let us know in the comments below!