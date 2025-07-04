10 Netflix Sci-Fi TV Shows to Binge This Weekend

Humanity always needs an escape; we need a way to distract ourselves from our daily lives. For many, that escape comes in the form of science fiction. Sci-fi can take you to amazing and unbelievable new worlds. Or it can depict a very different sort of adventure, much closer to home. Whatever we’re craving, the odds are good that some creative in the sci-fi sphere has thought of something like it. Plus, sci-fi has always been a little ahead of its time, so there’s a solid backlog of content worth diving into. Here’s where Netflix comes into play, as the streaming service has been carefully collecting and curating content for years, and thus has been behind some of the best sci-fi of this generation.

Say what you will about Netflix’s latest User Interface update, the platform still has a lot of good content. Some of it is just a little harder to find than it had been. While it may not have sci-fi classics like Star Trek, there are plenty of binge-worthy options available, and we’re pretty grateful for that. Better yet, the streaming service has really put a lot of work into creating new and unique sci-fi tales while reviving older series we can’t get enough of. It’s the best of both worlds for Netflix users.

1) Black Mirror

Black Mirror is arguably one of the better-known Netflix originals, but that doesn’t mean it should be left off the list. The series is a collection of sci-fi and dystopian tales, usually focused on technology and/or the media. Black Mirror is often a heavy series, with some episodes hitting our society like a hammer. While it’s gained a bit of notoriety for predicting some of society’s circumstances (the AI and deepfake concerns are the first to come to mind), there’s no denying the compelling nature and format of the series as a whole.

Black Mirror is an anthology TV series, allowing it to focus on different plots in each episode, much like The Twilight Zone. Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror‘s first two series (seasons) aired on Channel 4 (British Network) before the series transferred to Netflix. Since then, we’ve been fortunate to get 33 episodes, plus a few specials.

2) Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a must-watch show for sci-fi fans. It’s also almost a rite of passage for all Netflix viewers, as most people have at least given it a try (or heard of it). As one of Netflix’s so-called flagship series, that’s a pretty big deal. The story itself is set in the 1980s and follows one group of kids, plus the adults responsible for them, as they hunt for their missing friend, which opens the door to many series worth of intrigue and danger. The series mixes sci-fi, drama, and horror into one cohesive story, and it became an almost instant hit.

Currently, there are four seasons available for Stranger Things, though the fifth and final season is due later this year. In addition to the show, there are several novels and graphic novels. While they’re not the same thing, they can offer different perspectives on the horrors of Hawkins.

3) Maniac

Those looking for something a little bit shorter might be tempted by Maniac, a limited psychological sci-fi series. It also has a bit more humor, albeit along the darker side of things, so it has a different balance for viewers to enjoy. It begins when two strangers meet during a pharmaceutical trial. They, along with ten other participants, had agreed to take some heavy-duty experimental drugs, thus opening the door to different hallucinations and adventures.

Maniac feels more at home, with a subtle sci-fi setting that can easily trick or mislead viewers. It’s visually striking and unafraid to show something utterly human while exploring more complex themes. Coating the whole series is an oddly sentimental tone, letting it hit home for viewers.

4) Love, Death & Robots

Those who liked the anthology format of Black Mirror but wanted something animated might prefer Love, Death & Robots. Each episode is a complete story, a concise short film. However, as the title gives away, each story must revolve around three central themes: love, death, and/or robots. Naturally, not every episode is heavy sci-fi, as the series also plays around with comedy, horror, and even fantasy. It creates an interesting viewing balance worth diving into.

Love, Death & Robots is truly a groundbreaking collection of short stories. Not only is each episode a different plot, but the casts and crews can and do shift and change. Delightfully, there are a few repeating characters: three robots, which fans can (and probably will) grow to love over the course of four seasons.

5) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is another Netflix limited series, this time based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Fans will admit to a certain level of disappointment about it being a solo season, as nearly everyone who’s watched it has begged for more. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners takes place about a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077, and tells the story of David Martinez (KENN/Zach Aguilar) and the group of runners he joins.

There’s some good news for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fans old and new, as Netflix has teased a return to Night City. It’s probable that whatever’s next won’t include the full cast, but we’ll just have to wait for more news before anything can be said for certain.

6) Altered Carbon

Speaking of cyberpunk as a genre, there’s always Altered Carbon. This live-action series is based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel. The story portrays a world in which it’s possible to transfer consciousness from one place (body) to another. Enter Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman/Anthony Mackie/Ray Chase), an investigator sent out into the world to solve a murder. One thing leads to another, as always seems to be the case.

Altered Carbon has only two seasons to binge, though there is also an anime set before the events of the first season. What makes Altered Carbon really compelling is the conscious perspective, which allows for three different actors to play the same character. It’s pure sci-fi meets murder mystery, and that makes it stand out.

7) Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Likely, all Gundam fans made note of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance the moment it dropped on Netflix. The story is set near the end of the One Year War, a point that changes everything for the soldiers involved. Gundam has always been somewhat famous for telling complex war stories, consistently making it clear that there are two sides to every story, especially in the heat of war. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance seriously doubled down on that concept, putting Iria Solari at the helm. Iria is a Principality of Zeon pilot and leader (Red Wolves suit team).

All Gundam fans should make a point of watching Gundam: Reqium for Vengeance, if only because it’s the latest in what we can only hope will be many more to come.

8) 3%

3% is a sci-fi drama leaning more toward a dystopian thriller, and it is an intense watch. Set sometime in the future, the story shows a world that shuttles young adults to compete in dangerous games. Called “The Process,” people who succeed are allowed to move up in societal ranks, or so they’re told. There’s a catch, as most people will be eliminated at best, and killed at worst. It’s believed that only 3% of those who enter make it through, hence the name.

3% has a lot of themes familiar to dystopian and sci-fi fans, but it’s worth watching. The show has a total of four seasons and is now complete, so it’s easy to sit down and binge-watch the whole thing, no need to deal with cliffhangers or the like.

9) Inside Job

Viewers looking for something a bit more comedic can always check out Inside Job. Inside Job is a Netflix animated original, combining heavy sci-fi elements with workplace comedy. At the center of the series is Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), a socially awkward engineer turned manager. She somehow has to wrangle her strange group of coworkers, which consists of a yes-man, a fashionable PR officer, a military man-turned-half-dolphin, a drug-using biochemist, and a psilocybin-looking organism. Their job? To keep the government’s workings from the eyes of the public.

Inside Job is a chaotic and entertaining series that touches upon conspiracy theories, shadow governments, aliens, and more. Sadly, there’s only one season of Inside Job available, as it was canceled despite a Season 2 renewal and a cliffhanger ending. It’s still worth checking out, and more views may mean more seasons.

10) Sense8

Last, but not least, there’s Sense8. Sense8 is a sci-fi drama following an ensemble cast. Consisting of eight main characters, the group finds that they are mentally and emotionally linked. This opens the door to all sorts of strange and wonderful experiences, letting them explore identity, sexuality, politics, and more. It was a groundbreaking series at the time, and it’s one that fans have not forgotten about.

Let it not be said that beloved sci-fi series cannot be saved. Sense8 was originally canceled by Netflix after the second season. Fans were understandably livid, given the cliffhanger ending. Eventually, Netflix caved and released a finale, which was over two hours long.