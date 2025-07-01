Iron Man and The Mandalorian Director’s New Disney+ Series Just Got a Big Update

The Disney+ series Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, from writer and producer Jon Favreau, has officially cast its three lead actors. As reported by Deadline, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, fresh off a fan-favorite role in the successful Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, has been cast as one of the leads. He is joined by Ryder Allen, whose performance as a young Oswald Cobblepot in the critically acclaimed series The Penguin was widely praised, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, known for her work on Raven’s Home. The casting of these three young actors is a significant step forward for the live-action and animation hybrid series, which resurrects one of the Walt Disney Company’s foundational characters. The project is another major undertaking for Favreau, a key creative force behind Disney’s most successful modern franchises.

The upcoming Disney+ series is set to reintroduce Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character with a history as compelling as any of his cartoon adventures. Created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1927, Oswald was the studio’s original star before a contract dispute with Universal Pictures led to Disney losing the rights to the character in 1928. This event directly spurred the creation of Mickey Mouse to serve as a new Disney mascot. Oswald remained outside of the Disney family for nearly 80 years until CEO Bob Iger orchestrated a deal to reacquire the rights in 2006. While Oswald the Lucky Rabbit has made minor cameos in the years since, this new series marks the first time he will be the headline star of a major Disney project in generations.

New details on the show’s human characters offer the first look into the group that will share the screen with the animated Oswald. Cabot-Conyers steps into the role of Jake, a middle schooler defined by his big heart and hardworking nature. Harris will portray the artistic and clever Jen, who is always a step ahead of her peers. Completing the trio is Allen’s character, Taylor, who brings a more cautious energy to the group, though his loyalty ensures he never turns down his friends when they need him. These roles establish a classic group dynamic that will ground the series’ central adventure.

Jon Favreau’s Successful Track Record at Disney

Favreau’s role as the creative shepherd for Oswald The Lucky Rabbit places the project in the hands of one of Disney’s most consistently successful and influential producers. His track record of launching and steering major franchises for the company is extensive, beginning with his work directing 2008’s Iron Man. That film not only established the creative blueprint for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but was also a massive commercial success that demonstrated the potential of the then-fledgling Marvel Studios. Favreau’s direction on Iron Man is often credited with setting the tone for the entire multi-billion-dollar franchise, and he has remained a key figure in the MCU as both an executive producer and as the actor behind Happy Hogan.

Beyond his role in the MCU, Favreau has been a central figure in Disney’s lucrative strategy of creating live-action adaptations of its animated classics. He directed the 2016 version of The Jungle Book, a film celebrated for its groundbreaking visual effects, which earned it an Academy Award. The Jungle Book was also a box office behemoth, grossing over $966 million worldwide. Favreau followed that achievement by directing 2019’s The Lion King, a photorealistic animated film that became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time with a global take of over $1.6 billion.

Favreau’s impact grew even larger with the launch of Disney+, where he served as the creator and showrunner for Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The series was the streaming service’s flagship show and became an instant cultural touchstone, successfully expanding the Star Wars universe for a new generation. With The Mandalorian, Favreau pioneered the use of the revolutionary StageCraft “Volume” virtual production technology, which has since been adopted widely across the film and television industry. His journey with the characters he created continues as he is now directing Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film set for theatrical release in 2026. This consistent history of critical acclaim, commercial success, and technological innovation across Disney’s biggest brands makes him a uniquely qualified choice to reintroduce Oswald to the world.

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit is in development for Disney+.

