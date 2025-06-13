7 Star Wars Questions The Mandalorian Fans Still Want Answered

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is one of the most unique projects set in a galaxy far, far away. Rather than focusing on a Jedi or Sith, it follows a bounty hunter, Din Djarin, who finds himself protecting a Force-user named Grogu. The remnants of the Empire, especially Moff Gideon, are hot on Grogu’s trail, wanting to use him for sinister experiments. It’s up to Din to protect his new friend and earn credits here and there by going on missions. However, before long, the duo finds themselves in the middle of a massive conflict between the Empire and Mandalorians that tests their resolve.

Season 3 sees the fighting reach a fever pitch, with a massive battle on Mandalore pitting Bo-Katan’s forces against Moff Gideon’s. Fortunately, the good guys come out on top, putting a stop to the Empire’s plans. There are still a few lingering questions that need to be answered before Din puts his helmet away for good, though.

1) Why Doesn’t Din Djarin Know Who Boba Fett Is?

The beginning of The Mandalorian Season 2 sees Din search for more of his kind. He eventually crosses paths with Boba Fett, who isn’t a Mandalorian but the most fearsome bounty hunter in the galaxy. While Boba was presumed dead after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it’s hard to believe that Din had never heard of him when they met up for the first time.

2) Why Does Din Djarin Put His Helmet Back On?

The epic Season 2 finale features Din taking off his helmet to say goodbye to Grogu, who’s leaving to train with Luke Skywalker. It feels like the Mandalorian is turning over a new leaf and going to give up wearing the helmet when he doesn’t need to, but he has it back on during Season 3. His explanation about wanting to get back on his clan’s good side just doesn’t add up.

3) Why Didn’t Bo-Katan Ever Visit Mandalore Before Season 3?

The big battle in The Mandalorian Season 3 takes place on Mandalore, the Mandalorian home world that the Empire destroyed during the Galactic Civil War. Bo-Katan claims that the planet is no longer habitable, being poisoned by the Empire. However, when a group of Mandalorians arrive on the surface, everything’s fine, making it seem like Bo-Katan was staying away for her own reasons.

4) Why Does Bo-Katan Accept the Darksaber?

Din tries to give Bo-Katan the Darksaber in Season 2 after taking it from Moff Gideon, but she doesn’t accept it. She knows that the rules state that she can only win it in battle. Those seem to go out the window in Season 3, though, when she takes the weapon from Din and uses it to rally the troops ahead of the battle against Gideon.

5) Will the Darksaber Ever Return?

Despite wielding the Darksaber once again, Bo-Katan loses it during her fight with Gideon. The Imperial uses his Darktrooper armor to destroy it, leaving Bo-Katan heartbroken. While the Darksaber’s fate is left up in the air after that, there’s no way an item that important stays on the back burner forever.

6) Is Moff Gideon Gone for Good?

Gideon seemingly loses his life at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3. He gets engulfed by flames on Mandalore, and the show never shows his character again after that. The Empire is working on cloning technology throughout the show, though, and Gideon is behind all of it. It’s entirely possible that there’s another version of him out there preparing to strike back.

7) What Makes Din Djarin Give Up His Peace?

After all the fighting, Din gets himself a nice homestead on Nevarro and puts his feet up. Grogu joins him and appears to be enjoying the peace and quiet. The existence of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie means that the duo doesn’t relax for long, but it feels like it’s going to take something crazy to get them back into the action. The movie will need to reveal what that is sooner rather than later.

