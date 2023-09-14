Our Flag Means Death Returns With Season 2 Trailer

Fans have been waiting for the second season of Our Flag Means Death for over a year, and the queer pirate comedy is finally coming back next month. The second season is set to see the return of Rhys Darby (Stede), Taika Waititi (Blackbeard), Matthew Maher (Black Peter), Samba Schuttle (Roach), Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Kristian Nairn (Wee John), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie), and Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons). Today, Max shared a new trailer for the upcoming season, which teases some tension between Stede and Blackbeard.

"The break is over on October 5 when Season 2 of #OurFlagMeansDeath premieres on Max," the official account for Max shared on Twitter. You can check out the trailer below:

The break is over on October 5 when Season 2 of #OurFlagMeansDeath premieres on Max. pic.twitter.com/BllYR9UeLE — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 14, 2023

In addition to the returning cast, the second season of Our Flag Means Death will feature Minnie Driver, who will be guest-starring as the real-life Irish pirate Anne Bonny. Ruibo Qian is also joining the cast as "the mysterious merchant Susan."

"The viewers will see the scope of their world has expanded based on the fact we're able to get to these amazing locations within a short travel time," executive producer Antoine Douaihy shared with Vanity Fair. "You will notice a marked difference between the two seasons in terms of the scope and the scale."

Our Flag Means Death Showrunner Talks Stede and Blackbeard's Romance:

The first season of Our Flag Means Death saw Stede (Darby) and Blackbeard (Waititi) develop a romantic relationship. Showrunner David Jenkins previously opened up to Screen Rant about the development of that romance.

"They have a chemistry with each other that, when the first time they shot together, it was obvious. It was noticeable, the chemistry that they have. It was very easy. They both played kind of a heavy scene. I think one of your first scenes, [Rhys], was that one where he's in the bathtub. Immediately it was like, 'Oh, there's a shorthand there that's really lovely.' And you don't always get to see it, because Rhys and Taika are both used to coming into a scene, killing it by being absolutely hilarious, and then leaving," Jenkins explained.

"The thing that I noticed watching it was, and I know I said it to Taika and maybe Rhys, where it was like, 'You don't have to come into the scene and kill it, because you've got 10 episodes of scenes to do that. You don't have to do everything.' Because they're just amazing and they want to come in and destroy. I think, on this, where they're both the lead and we get to see so much of them, it's nice to see them, and to look at them, and watch them think. I haven't gotten the chance to do that as a fan. So, creating those moments was absolutely a joy."

Our Flag Means Death returns to Max on October 5th.