Taika Waititi Calls Editing Thor: Love and Thunder While Filming Our Flag Means Death a "Management Nightmare"

Taika Waititi is one busy guy, and he's not slowing down. Not only did he direct Thor: Love and Thunder, possibly the most highly-anticipated movie of the summer, but you can currently catch him lending his voice to Pixar's Lightyear. The actor/director also serves as executive producer on What We Do In The Shadows and Reservation Dogs, directed the upcoming film Next Goal Wins, and has multiple more projects in the works, including a Star Wars film. Waititi also recently starred as Blackbeard in HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death which was just renewed for a second season. Waititi recently opened up to Hype about the struggle of editing the new Thor film while making Our Flag Means Death.

"This is one of the rare occasions where I didn't put myself in my own thing; someone else asked me to do it," Waititi explained. "David Jenkins wrote Blackbeard with me in mind and, at first, I was just too busy to do it. But with some shuffling of schedules, we were able to do it, which was great because I really wanted to play the role. I would have been really bummed out if I had missed out on it."

Waititi added, "I was Blackbeard by day and then was editing Thor by night and doing various other things. I was trying to work from set with the shaggy hair and the beard. It was a management nightmare, but we pulled it off and it was probably one of my favorite roles that I've played because it's something I didn't have to write so I could bring a lot of myself to it."

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi has teased that the movie "is so insane and also very romantic." During an interview with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.