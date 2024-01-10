Our Flag Means Death Showrunner Confirms Taika Waititi Wanted Season 3 To Happen

The sad news broke yesterday that Our Flag Means Death had been canceled by Max after two seasons. This marks the latest in a long line of recent cancellations. The comedy series was well-received by critics and fans alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 94% audience score. The show appeared to be doing well on streaming, which is why the cancellation came as a shock to fans. After the cancellation was announced, some fans speculated that the show was scrapped due to Taika Waititi's busy schedule. Waititi played Blackbeard/Ed in the show, a character extremely central to the story. Waititi has many big projects in the works, including a Star Wars movie, but Our Flag Means Death showrunner David Jenkins recently set the record straight about Waititi's hopes for a third season.

"Was gonna post here but Elon's a bit of a wanker so I skipped it. Check out the insta if you'd like to say hi. Thank you for everything you lovely people," Jenkins wrote to fans on Twitter. "Btw Taika was fully on board and behind a S3 😘. Dude's the best." You can view the post below:

Btw Taika was fully on board and behind a S3 😘. Dude’s the best. — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) January 9, 2024

Rhys Darby Reveals OFMD Season 3 Hopes:

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rhys Darby (Stede Bonnet), and he talked about the ending of the second season and how things left off with "a little bit of happiness." During the chat, Darby was still hopeful for a third season and revealed what he would have liked to see next for Stede and Ed.

"It's a difficult one," Darby began. "I don't know where they're going to go next if they carry on, because Stede has definitely had the ultimate journey. And I think there's moments where he must be pinching himself, 'This can't be right.' And I think when I think of these two characters, who are now very famous pirates in this region who think they're going to pull off being able to just open an inn and have a nice life, they're kidding themselves. And I think they're in this amazing honeymoon period where they're now going, 'Okay, we've basically gone through all of this tough stuff and together, and our relationship is at a point where we can actually now relax.' I think that's when they're going to have their hardest time because they've never had that before. And so that in itself would be fun to explore. How are they going to be together like this?"

He continued, "Is it going to work? And then at the back of their minds, they've got to be thinking, 'Wait a minute, aren't we real badass pirates? The British are not going to give up.' Everyone gets killed or taken in if you're a pirate in those days. So that, and the other element that I think Stede would be really missing – both of them – but particularly Stede, would be that he's seeing his family float off. Those are his new people, those people that really, that he loves and almost like his kids. And I think he's going to be worried, not that he's ever worried about his kids, but these people who I believe he has a connection to, and he feels responsible for them in some way, that they're going to have danger. As soon as you see that pirate ship head off, you think, 'Right well, it's literally a pirate ship, so it's going to be attacked at some point.' Now. Luckily, it's got some real kick-ass people on there now that are going to be more capable than he is."

The first two seasons of Our Flag Means Death are streaming on Max.