Our Planet II Clip Highlights the Resourcefulness of Relocating Bees (Exclusive)

When the documentary series Planet Earth debuted, it immediately captivated audiences with the compelling footage it delivered in impressive resolution thanks to cutting-edge technology. The filmmakers behind not only that series but also the Netflix original Our Planet, have returned with the follow-up series Our Planet II. This new batch of episodes focuses on the migratory behavior of various species, with Episode 2 highlighting not only the ways in which bees will migrate, but also just how capable they are of entirely recreating a hive from scratch. Check out an exclusive clip from Episode 2 of Our Planet above, with all four episodes of the season now streaming on Netflix.

The new series is described, "In every corner of our world, at any given moment, billions of animals have someplace important to be. Giant whales, elusive pumas, tiny red crablets, rapacious locusts, elegant cranes -- almost every animal migrates, and whether they're traveling in massive packs or taking long, lonely treks across their territory, these animal groups often intersect in symbiotic ways. They're driven by instinct, following the Sun and patterns carved out by their ancestors over millions of years -- and the health of our planet depends on it. But as the climate warms, our ice caps melt, and the impact of humanity spreads into ever more remote regions of the natural world, can these animals adapt to survive?"

"Following the groundbreaking success of Our Planet, Silverback Films has once again collaborated with narrator Sir David Attenborough for these four new episodes, focused on the migratory patterns of dozens of animal species as they embark on often life-threatening journeys to feed, breed, and find new homes. Eye-popping drone shots of stampeding herds crossing vast savannahs mix with revolutionary low-light camera work in the darkest depths of the rainforest; stunning underwater footage shows aquatic creatures swimming in patterns as magnificent as the flocks of birds that soar through our skies. Each episode represents three months of the Earth's orbit, highlighting major animal gatherings and events to showcase the mind-boggling diversity of the animal kingdom as well as rare and never-before-seen moments of animal behavior that will astound even the most avid viewer of nature documentaries -- and each episode ends in a cliffhanger that links it to the next. Taken as a whole, Our Planet II tells an unprecedented story about overcoming obstacles on a global scale, and the message at the heart of these action-packed, emotional, unforgettable sequences is simple: To preserve the planet we call home, we must preserve the freedom to move."

Episode 2 of the series is described, "It's summer, and our solar-powered planet is bustling with animals on the move. Snow geese are breeding in the warming Arctic tundra, and tadpoles in Vancouver are trying to grow into toads; whale sharks are gathering to feed in the Persian Gulf, and in Europe, the honeybees are hard at work building new hives. In Alaska, thousands of sockeye salmon have flushed bright red to make their journey upstream to spawn, an annual event that freshwater seals and grizzly bears depend on to fatten up for winter. With virtually no sea ice remaining in the Arctic, polar bears now spend most of their days swimming, and a young cub who struggles to keep up with his mother may be left behind. But the most treacherous journey of all can be found on the plains of the Serengeti, where wildebeest and zebras must cross the 'River of Death' to find fresh lands on which to graze. Many of them will drown in the stampede to make it through the water -- if lions and giant crocodiles don't eat them first."

All four episodes of Our Planet are now streaming on Netflix.

Will you be checking out the new season? Let us know in the comments!