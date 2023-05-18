Prehistoric Planet 2: The Isisaurus Marches Through the Badlands in New Clip (Exclusive)

Dinosaurs might have gone extinct millions of years ago, due in large part to a number of environmental issues and catastrophic changes to the Earth's climate, but their anatomy also allowed them to thrive in seemingly unlivable situations. Take, for example, the Isisaurus and how its long neck allows it to travel through fields of cooling lava that let off poisonous gases that could kill other creatures, yet its respiratory system is elevated out of harm's way. You can check out a clip of the harrowing journey made by the Isisaraurus in the exclusive clip above before Prehistoric Planet 2 debuts on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

The clip comes from Prehistoric Planet 2 Episode 2, entitled "Badlands," and sees a herd of female Isisaurus walk through the lava-filled badlands to lay their eggs, all the while, poison gases surround them. The giant, long-necked, plant-eating dinosaurs called sauropods remained an important animal group right to the end of the Cretaceous, especially in the southern continents. Isisaurus is an Indian sauropod noted for its thick, muscular neck and long forelimbs. Both features would have given it unusual proportions relative to most other sauropods. At 18 m (60ft) long, it was large but not among the largest.

Many Indian dinosaurs of the Late Cretaceous lived in an extremely volcanic region. Vast outpourings of magma covered huge areas and erupted continually over centuries. These created the huge lava-covered area known as the Deccan traps. Yet the fossil record shows that dinosaurs like Isisaurus lived and even nested in these places. These dinosaurs must have been familiar with these dangerous environments. They also seem to have used them to their advantage, in places deliberately laying their eggs where volcanic heat warmed the ground.

Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (The Book of Boba Fett, Spirit: Untamed). Prehistoric Planet Season 2 continues to bring Earth's history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats, and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest ankylosaurs, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Accompanying the new batch of episodes, Apple TV+ also launched Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast. Each week, executive producer Mike Gunton dives into the art and science that brought this landmark series to life. The first episode of the podcast, released on May 8th, featured an exclusive, in-depth interview with executive producer Jon Favreau. Subsequent episodes of the four-part audio series are available every Monday through May 29th. Other special guests will include expert paleontologists, animators, and more, as they reveal the science and technology used to bring the magnificent habitats -- and the creatures who roamed them-to life.

Prehistoric Planet 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

