New Prehistoric Planet 2 Trailer Reveals Even More Massive Creatures

While the Jurassic Park franchise has delivered multiple compelling adventures featuring fictionalized science, the Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet aims for a more authentic experience, with a fresh trailer for Prehistoric Planet 2 teasing a variety of all-new creatures. The Prehistoric Planet franchise showcases the impressive cinematography seen in projects like Planet Earth and Frozen Planet, though populates that footage of exhilarating landscapes with the types of animals that used to rule the planet, complete with narration by Sir David Attenborough. In addition to an all-new season of episodes, a podcast companion series will be partnered with the upcoming episodes. Check out a new trailer for Prehistoric Planet 2 below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

Per press release, "Exploring five new habitats, audiences can expect to be transported to the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America, and so much more. Throughout this season, the series and its creators take you up close into dinosaurs' habitats to experience the dangers, the adventures, and even the camaraderie between species unlike we've seen before.

New dinosaurs we'll be meeting this season include:

Isisaurus – An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made its home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain.

Pectinodon – A fierce hunter and fond parent, this bird-like North American feathered dinosaur was part of the troodontid family. A sharp-clawed, long-legged predator, it was an adaptable hunter, its teeth and jaws suggesting that many sorts of small animals would have been on the menu.

Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx – The biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, these gargantuan pterosaurs (prehistoric flying reptiles) were the size of a giraffe or small aircraft and are some of Prehistoric Planet's most charismatic characters.

The Cretaceous world was not just filled with dinosaurs -- other animals lived alongside dinosaurs, including early members of most groups alive today. They include mammals, numerous lizards and snakes, diverse members of the crocodile family, and frogs large and small. Beelzebufo from Madagascar was a giant Cretaceous frog with a powerful bite comparable to that of a modern-day tiger.



"As revealed in the trailer, Prehistoric Planet brings exciting scientific discoveries in season two that unearth dinosaur behavior and introduce never-before-seen apex predators. New studies show that giant herbivore dinosaurs, like Tarchia, were formidable fighters -- their armored skin defended against predators, as well as among themselves for mating rights. While the T. Rex was known to be the mightiest predator on land, a lesser-known rival for the title of 'Prehistoric Planet's Deadliest' ruled the seas. The giant Mosasaurus was a 55-foot aquatic lizard capable of accelerating through the water at incredible speeds and launching attacks that its prey would never see coming. Isisaurus is one of many dinosaurs making their screen debut in season two. Fossil records show that they may have nested in huge lava-covered areas, deliberately laying their eggs where volcanic heat warmed the ground. Predators were also found in the air; Quetzalcoatlus was a giraffe-sized flying reptile and the biggest animal ever to fly. These incredible pterosaurs could attack and fly with prey up to 100 lbs, armed with a six-foot, fast-stabbing beak. Prehistoric Planet Season 2 introduces many dinosaur species new to science and named in recent years from the Cretaceous world while also hinting at other animals that lived alongside dinosaurs, including early members of most groups of animals, like mammals and reptiles, alive today.

"Along with the new season of the series, Apple TV+ will premiere a new companion podcast called Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast. Join executive producer Mike Gunton each week as he dives into the art and science that brought the landmark Apple Original series to life. The first episode of the podcast, releasing on Monday, May 8th, will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with executive producer Jon Favreau. Subsequent episodes of the four-part audio series will be available every Monday through May 29th. Other special guests will include expert paleontologists, animators, and more, as they reveal the science and technology used to bring the magnificent habitats -- and the creatures who roamed them -- to life.

"Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (The Book of Boba Fett, Spirit: Untamed).

"Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music. The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+."

Prehistoric Planet 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

Will you be checking out the new season? Let us know in the comments!