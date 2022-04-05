Josh Brolin’s Outer Range Trailer Officially Released by Amazon’s Prime Video

The official trailer for Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin’s Outer Range has been released by Prime Video. Premiering April 15th, the trippy Western thriller will include eight episodes, with two episodes dropping every Friday during its run. Brolin, who played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and Cable in Deadpool 2, portrays Royal Abbot, a rancher who discovers a mystery at the end of his family’s property. Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Brolin told Vanity Fair of his role as star and executive producer of Outer Range. “It will continue to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done, because the responsibility factor is massive, and when you think you. have control, you don’t. If you like that sort of thing, it’s heaven. And it was heaven for me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aside from playing Marvel heroes and villains Cable and Thanos, respectively, Brolin also portrayed Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of Dune.

The synopsis for Outer Range can be found below:

“Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

“At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

The Outer Range cast includes Josh Brolin (Milk), Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Let us know what you think of the full trailer for Outer Range in the comments!