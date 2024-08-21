Even Pacific Rim Wants In on the Multiverse Craze

Earlier this week, Legendary Productions announced that a live-action prequel series was preparing to bring viewers back to the world of Jaegers and Kaiju via a Pacific Rim television show. Garnering two live-action movies and an animated series, Pacific Rim has become a fan-favorite for those who want to see giant robots and giant monsters go to war for the future of the planet. In a well-timed interview, Pacific Rim: Uprising’s director, Steven DeKnight, revealed some juicy tidbits regarding the original plans for “Pacific Rim 3” and how said plans involved the use of the multiverse.

Director Steven DeKnight interviewed with SYFY regarding his original plans for the third live-action film, breaking down where the Jaegers were planned to go in the future, “My plan was you actually find out that these Kaiju are not willing monsters — they’re being controlled and abused [by the Precursors]. And basically, the humans set a bunch of them free. That third act was going to be Jaegers and Kaiju fighting together. Leading to the end of the movie, my plan was basically the multiverse of that particular franchise, where the humans can now travel through all of these different dimensions.”

Pacific Rim x Monsterverse: It Almost Happened

DeKnight then revealed that the ending of the movie would have opened the door for the Jaegers to interact with the likes of Godzilla and Kong, “There was going to be — I’m trying to parse my words because I never know if they’re actually going to make another one — a big reunion at the end that kind of brought the story all together … that ending would also have tied into the Monster-Verse with Legendary, so you could have crossovers with the Pacific Rim franchise and the Kong and Godzilla franchises.”

Pacific Rim: Uprising’s director goes on to explain why a third movie never took off and how he wants Guillermo Del Toro to return to the franchise, “It’s a question of, ‘Can they get enough audience to support a continuation because the movies are really, really expensive. But I would personally love to see Guillermo del Toro return and do a third one.”

The Monsterverse has become a giant hit recently thanks to both Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the success of the television series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While the story of the third Godzilla/Kong film has yet to reveal its plot, the idea that the two kaiju might take on Jaegers is a possibility, especially since Pacific Rim is making a comeback.

