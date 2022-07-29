Paper Girls Stars Want to Join the DC, Marvel, and Doctor Who Universes

Today, television viewers can finally experience Paper Girls, the long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's hit Image Comics series. The series follows Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Roskinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), four newspaper delivery girls in 1988 who accidentally travel to 2019, sending them all on the adventure of their lives. The show has already proved to be a hit amongst critics and fans, with its four main stars delivering incredible performances, and surely leading viewers to wonder what their onscreen futures could hold. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Jones, Nelet, Roskinsky, and Strazza revealed which genre franchises they would love to join, if given the opportunity, with Nelet sharing her aspiration to play DC's Cassandra Cain, who most recently was portrayed by Ella Jay Basco in 2020's Birds of Prey movie.

"I would love to be a part of the Batman universe," Nelet revealed. "One of the Batgirls, Cassandra Cain, is my dream character to bring into an adaptation. That's something that I've been hoping for. I've been training to do my own stunts, and I'm one belt away from my black. So yeah. The Batman universe, to play Cassandra Cain."

Jones and Strazza also revealed their love for the Marvel universe, while Rosinsky shared her fandom for the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who.

"I think it would be so cool to be in the Black Panther universe, or in the Marvel universe at all," Jones explained. "I think that would be so awesome."

"I agree. Anything in the MCU would just be incredible, and the DCU," Strazza echoed. "I love Spider-Man. That would be really cool."

"I love Doctor Who," Rosinsky revealed. "When I was little, I always thought that was so magical. So for me, it would probably be as far as sci-fi goes, The Doctor Who world."

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. The series also stars Ali Wong as Adult Erin, Nate Corddry as Larry, Adina Porter as Prioress, and Jason Mantzoukas as Grandfather.

The first season of Paper Girls is now available to stream on Prime Video.