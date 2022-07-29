Paper Girls Premieres Early on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video's buzzworthy adaptation of Paper Girls has officially arrived — a little bit earlier than fans had expected. On Thursday night, the streaming service made the entire first season of Paper Girls available to stream, several hours earlier than its previously-planned Friday morning debut. This gives fans the opportunity to finally dive into the sci-fi series, which is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series of the same name. The first season consists of eight episodes, all of which are available to stream now.

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

"This is not our first time, " Vaughan told ComicBook.com with a laugh at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, when asked about adapting the series. "It's been the best so far. Just seeing how much people love the comic, and comic fans, as I'm sure you well know, are not always happy with adaptations. And there's just been, from the moment I think the first images these guys dropped, everyone was like, 'Wow, they got it exactly right.' You can just tell the tone and the heart of it, so just seeing the way people already embraced it without having seen a minute of it, it's been breathtaking."

The series stars Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Ali Wong as Adult Erin, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, Nate Corddry as Larry, Adina Porter as the Prioress, and Jason Mantzoukas as Grandfather.

"Here's what I'll say: I started reading Paper Girls when it came out and within the first couple of issues, I was like, 'This could be a TV show,'" Mantzoukas told ComicBook.com. "I told my agents, I said, "Will you see if Brian K. Vaughan will talk to me? I would be interested in adapting this or helping adapt this. Is there any way?" Not talking about me being Grandfather, that had nothing to do with it. It was just, I love this, I think this could be something that could work just on a serialized storytelling way."

This is far from the first time that Amazon has dropped highly-anticipated content the night before their planned debut, with recent examples including The Boys, The Terminal List, and Jack Reacher.

Will you be checking out Prime Video's Paper Girls? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!