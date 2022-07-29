Paper Girls Cast Talk Season 1's Shocking Ending and Season 2 Hopes

Prime Video's long-awaited adaptation of Paper Girls debuted this weekend, giving fans an opportunity to fall in love with its unique genre-bending story all over again. The series, which is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's beloved Image Comics title of the same name, has already proved to be a faithful but surprising adaptation of the source material, taking twists and turns that even diehard fans might not be expecting. Now that the entire first season is out into the world, viewers have gotten to experience its surprising Season 1 ending — and are probably left wondering what's next. Spoilers for the first season of Paper Girls below! Only look if you want to know!

The first season of Paper Girls culminates in the four main characters — Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Roskinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) — being taken by the Old Watch and preparing to have the memories of their time-traveling excursion erased. After Prioress (Adina Porter) takes the quartet onto the Old Watch's spaceship, she reveals that actually has good intentions to get them to safety, but thinks quickly go awry. Mac and KJ are accidentally sent in an escape pod into the far future, while Erin and Tiffany are sent in a separate pod back into the 1950s.'

While Paper Girls has yet to be renewed for a second season, this ending definitely leaves an unexpected note to culminate on — and as Jones, Nelet, Roskinsky, and Strazza recently told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, they're excited for the possibilities of Season 2.

"Diving into the character's arcs, each one of their arcs, I'm really excited," Rosinsky revealed. "I would be very excited to see how each of the characters change and develop throughout this whole wild thing. And getting to see more time periods. I really am a sucker for time travel and period pieces, and I just love seeing that. I'm looking forward to that, and getting, hopefully, to come back to Chicago and explore even more around here."

I'm excited to see how/if the characters become the future versions that we see in the show," Strazza echoed. "And see them becoming themselves."

"I think, also, just to dive even deeper into their very unique arcs," Nelet added. "If we do, hopefully, get a new season, to see how much they've grown and see how they work together and see how much they've learned at season one as well, and how they apply that to the future."

"I agree," Jones added. "I'm really excited to see how their relationships grow and to see how our characters evolve within themselves."

The actresses also spoke about the experience of filming those more high-concept moments in the finale, and just how much they reflected the quartet's journey across Season 1.

"I thought it was really cool, because our set team would build a lot of the props and the sets, and it felt like we were in it," Jones revealed. "It wasn't just our characters living it, it was us as well. And it was cool to just take behind-the-scenes pictures with it as well. They're just funny sometimes, because it's this most serious prop and then we're just [being silly]."

"I think if you just took a snapshot of one of the ending scenes in the finale, and then a snapshot of how it in the beginning of the show, I think that's actually pretty hilarious to see... How did they get there?" Rosinsky suggested. "How could they possibly have gone this wrong?"

"You guys had one job: deliver papers!" Strazza echoed with a laugh.

The first season of Paper Girls is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.