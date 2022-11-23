Paramount+ Brings Back Iconic Key & Peele Sketch For New Ad

Paramount+ brought back one of Key & Peele's most iconic sketches for their latest advertisement.On the "Mountain of Content", Key's classic substitute teacher tries to take attendance, but those pesky names are still giving him trouble. Adding to the hilarity is the fact that most of the people in attendance are animated. (Relatedly, is a massive truck with eyes a person? Who's to say!) But, yeah, the original Paramount mountain commercials were a hit when the service first premiered. Pairing all that IP together in one place usually proves to be amusing for a lot of audiences. So, it makes a ton of sense to see them head back to that well. Get a quick laugh out of the new post down below!

The Week actually sat down with the comedic duo to talk about one of their most popular creations. Surprisingly, the idea for the sketch absolutely came from a small writers room pitch, and Key immediately took to the idea. Over the course of refining "Substitute Teacher", the whole room knew they had a winner on their hands. Here's what the comedians had to say.

Even the most iconic names on Paramount Mountain aren’t safe from Mr. Garvey 🫢 #ParamountPlus #AMountainOfEntertainment pic.twitter.com/HUozZOu7U2 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) November 23, 2022

Key began, "It was basically just the idea of a guy from the inner city who was subbing in an all-white classroom. That was literally the premise of the sketch."

"One of our writers brought the original idea to us, and Keegan immediately starting embodying Mr. Garvey, the substitute teacher character. It was one of those things where it just a great nugget for a sketch," Peele added. "Once that first draft was down, it came to a community vibe; as a collective, we came up with what names were going to work, deciding how Keegan was going to heighten Mr. Garvey's physicality."

Here's how Paramount+ describes the beloved comedy series: "Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele present "Key & Peele," an original sketch-comedy show on Comedy Central. In this series these fresh, relevant comedic actor-writers, used to being on the outside looking in, will examine life in a provocative and irreverent way, through a combination of filmed sketches and live stage segments. Whether it's satirizing the President, spoofing Nazis, or ordering up some soul food, "Key & Peele" will showcase their chemistry, camaraderie and unique point of view, born from their shared background and experiences growing up biracial in a not quite post-racial world."

