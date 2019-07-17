Keegan-Michael Key is Ready for Key & Peele Movie, Would Star in Jordan’s Films

Keegan-Michael Key is one of the many celebrities lending their voice to the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, playing Kamari. Recently, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the opportunity to speak with Key and ask him about his longtime partnership with Jordan Peele. Before Peele was knowing for revamping the horror genre with Get Out and Us, he was teaming up with Key for various comedy projects, including their Comedy Central sketch series, Key & Peele. The duo also recently reunited to voice Ducky and Bunny in Toy Story 4.

“Would you ever want to work with him in one of his movies or anything like that?,” Davis asked.

“Well, we’re doing another movie together. I mean, Toy Story, that’s for Pixar. That’s a one-off for them,” Key replied. “But we’re doing a movie right now together, stop-motion animation film with Henry Selick, who did James and the Giant Peach and Nightmare Before Christmas, and Coraline. He’s a genius. It’s called Wendell and Wild, based off of a graphic novel, and we’re doing that. But, depending on the script, I would love to be in what I would now call a traditional Jordan Peele film.”

The actor added, “But I’m certainly not adverse to us doing a Key and Peele film. Maybe a dramatic Key and Peele film of some ilk. I’m not sure what that would be, but of course, I’d love to work with Jordan.”

During the interview, Key also brought back his beloved role of “anger translator,” Luther:

In addition to Key, the new version of The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Alfre Woodard, and James Earl Jones. Recently, Jon Favreau shared his reasoning behind making the new movie:

“The whole reason for all of this is to make an animated film feel live-action — to have a real crew come in, interface with an animated film, and make all the camera decisions that you would on set, instead of somebody sitting at a keyboard programming in the camera moves,” Favreau explained.

The Lion King hits theaters everywhere on July 19th.