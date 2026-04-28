Paramount+’s Revival of One of CBS’ Best Shows Returns in Just Weeks (& There’s Even More Good News for Fans)

All good things must come to an end, except in the entertainment world, where reboots and revivals remain a dominant force. For years now, studios have heavily prioritized nostalgia to secure guaranteed viewers, bringing back beloved properties for new iterations, and network TV hasn’t shied away from the trend. Networks including ABC and NBC have brought back some of their biggest shows for modern audiences. Now, the wait is almost over for the return of Paramount+’s revival of an iconic CBS show, and it’s not the only good news for fans of the show.

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Two years after it concluded with its 15th season in 2020, everyone’s favorite team of criminal profilers returned for Criminal Minds: Evolution, and the show is getting ready to drop new episodes. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds revival series officially returns for its 19th season – the fourth installment following the show’s return and the 19th season overall – on May 28th, with new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays following the premiere. The series is a continuation of the hit CBS police procedural about the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, but it abandons the case-of-the-week structure of the original week for darker, more serialized season-long investigations. The show’s upcoming return comes as fans were recently treated to even more exciting news.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Has a Bright Future

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Criminal Minds was an absolute powerhouse for CBS, and the series hasn’t lost any steam with its Evolution return. Just two months before the show’s Season 19 return, Criminal Minds: Evolution was renewed for Season 20, continuing its status as one of the longest-running, most successful procedural dramas in TV history. Given that Season 19, which will bring back Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, hasn’t yet premiered, Season 20 details haven’t yet been released. The milestone season will most likely air in 2027, as the show has followed a season-a-year release since Season 17.

Criminal Minds: Evolution’s early renewal isn’t much of a surprise. The series has become a cornerstone of the Paramount+ streaming library and has maintained a dedicated audience, and it’s pretty good for a revival. The shift to a more serialized, grittier, and darker format allows for deeper character development, the show exploring the personal lives, trauma, and team dynamics of the BAU members, and ongoing momentum that makes it an easy binge-watch. The returning cast also hasn’t lost any of the chemistry that made Criminal Minds’ original run so great, and the introduction of Zach Gilford’s Elias Voit/Sicarius has proven to be a calculating, terrifying, and personal foe for the team and one of the most compelling villains on the show so far.

Other TV Shows Coming to Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 will mark Paramount+’s final new arrival in May, but the streamer will stock plenty of other shows to keep fans busy. On May 1st, the streamer is set to add Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, Battlestar Galactica, Caprica, and all five seasons of Friday Night Lights. Throughout the month, the streamer will add Boomerang (May 13th) and Kingdom Business (May 13th), as well as season finales of shows like Watson, NCIS, and Elsbeth.

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