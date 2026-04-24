Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2026

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers and while we can’t vouch for the weather, with the new month almost here streaming entertainment is about to be in full bloom. May arrives in just a few more days and brings with it a brand-new lineup of movies and television series across both free and subscription-based services. A few have already revealed their exciting upcoming lineups and now, it’s Paramount+’s turn. The streamer has released their list of what subscribers can expect for the month of May and while warmer weather might have us all spending more time outside, you’ll want to be sure to make room in your own schedule for some of the good stuff coming to streaming.

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May is going to be a huge month for television fans with a subscription to Paramount+. Battlestar Galactica fans should get pumped as the franchise is making its way to the streamer as of May 1st—including the first and only season of Caprica. The month will also see the premiere of the latest Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, on May 15th. There are a ton of great movies coming as well. read on to see exactly what you can expect from Paramount+ in May.

May 1st

Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)

Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan

Caprica (Season 1)

Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Ali

American Son

Before We Vanish

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Chips

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

Face/Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Gasoline Alley

Good Mourning

Grudge Match

Hamburger Hill

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Harriet The Spy

Holes

In & Out

Instant Family

Kate & Leopold

Killerman

Losing Isaiah

Memories of Murder

Most Wanted

Mother’s Day

Nacho Libre

Open Season

Pootie Tang

Quantum of Solace

Rules of Engagement

Run & Gun

Sahara

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie V

School of Rock

Searching

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Snag

Snake Eyes

Stepping Out

Stop-Loss

Super

Swingers

Texas Rangers

The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Corrupted

The Dictator

The Fan

The General’s Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Mechanic

The Presidio

The Shootist

The Tin Star

The Tuxedo

Uncommon Valor

Unhook the Stars

Venom

Waking Up In Reno

We Were Soldiers

Wishful Thinking

World Trade Center

May 3rd

Watson (series finale)

May 5th

NCIS: Origins (season 2 finale)

May 6th

PAW Patrol: Air Rescue (new special)

May 8th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8)

May 11th

DMV (series finale)

The Neighborhood (series finale)

May 12th

NCIS (season 23 finale)

NCIS: Sydney (season 3 finale)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season 4 – new episodes)

May 13th

America’s Culinary Cup (season finale)

Boomerang (season 1-2)

Comic View (season 2)

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (season 1)

Gen Zone (season 1)

The Impact Atlanta (season 1)

In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (season 1)

Kingdom Business (season 1-2)

Love You to Death (season 1)

Perimeter (Season 1)

The Porter (Season 1)

Queen Boss (Season 1)

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)

Tales (Season 1-3)

May 15th

Couples Therapy (season 5)

Dutton Ranch

May 16th

48 Hours (season 39 finale)

May 17th

60 Minutes (season 58 finale)

May 18th

CIA (season 1 finale)

FBI (season 8 finale)

May 20th

Blaze Video Game Land: A Monster Machine Super Special (new special)

Survivor 50 (season finale)

May 21st

Elsbeth (season 3 finale)

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 finale)

Ghosts (season 5 finale)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (series finale)

SkyMed season 4

May 22nd

Boston Blue (season 1 finale)

The Chi Season 8

Fire Country (season 4 finale)

Sheriff Country (season 1 finale)

May 24th

Marshals (season 1 finale)

Tracker (season 3 finale)

May 25th

American Music Awards (live special)

The Ultimate Fighter (season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)

May 27th

Hollywood Squares (season 2 finale)

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (season 1 finale)

May 28th

Criminal Minds: Evolution (season 19)

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