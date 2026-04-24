Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2026

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers and while we can’t vouch for the weather, with the new month almost here streaming entertainment is about to be in full bloom. May arrives in just a few more days and brings with it a brand-new lineup of movies and television series across both free and subscription-based services. A few have already revealed their exciting upcoming lineups and now, it’s Paramount+’s turn. The streamer has released their list of what subscribers can expect for the month of May and while warmer weather might have us all spending more time outside, you’ll want to be sure to make room in your own schedule for some of the good stuff coming to streaming.
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May is going to be a huge month for television fans with a subscription to Paramount+. Battlestar Galactica fans should get pumped as the franchise is making its way to the streamer as of May 1st—including the first and only season of Caprica. The month will also see the premiere of the latest Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, on May 15th. There are a ton of great movies coming as well. read on to see exactly what you can expect from Paramount+ in May.
May 1st
Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)
Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)
Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
Caprica (Season 1)
Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Ali
American Son
Before We Vanish
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blue Chips
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dinner For Schmucks
Distant Thunder
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
Face/Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
Gasoline Alley
Good Mourning
Grudge Match
Hamburger Hill
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Harriet The Spy
Holes
In & Out
Instant Family
Kate & Leopold
Killerman
Losing Isaiah
Memories of Murder
Most Wanted
Mother’s Day
Nacho Libre
Open Season
Pootie Tang
Quantum of Solace
Rules of Engagement
Run & Gun
Sahara
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie V
School of Rock
Searching
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Snag
Snake Eyes
Stepping Out
Stop-Loss
Super
Swingers
Texas Rangers
The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
The Corrupted
The Dictator
The Fan
The General’s Daughter
The Guilt Trip
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Mechanic
The Presidio
The Shootist
The Tin Star
The Tuxedo
Uncommon Valor
Unhook the Stars
Venom
Waking Up In Reno
We Were Soldiers
Wishful Thinking
World Trade Center
May 3rd
Watson (series finale)
May 5th
NCIS: Origins (season 2 finale)
May 6th
PAW Patrol: Air Rescue (new special)
May 8th
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8)
May 11th
DMV (series finale)
The Neighborhood (series finale)
May 12th
NCIS (season 23 finale)
NCIS: Sydney (season 3 finale)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season 4 – new episodes)
May 13th
America’s Culinary Cup (season finale)
Boomerang (season 1-2)
Comic View (season 2)
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (season 1)
Gen Zone (season 1)
The Impact Atlanta (season 1)
In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (season 1)
Kingdom Business (season 1-2)
Love You to Death (season 1)
Perimeter (Season 1)
The Porter (Season 1)
Queen Boss (Season 1)
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)
Tales (Season 1-3)
May 15th
Couples Therapy (season 5)
Dutton Ranch
May 16th
48 Hours (season 39 finale)
May 17th
60 Minutes (season 58 finale)
May 18th
CIA (season 1 finale)
FBI (season 8 finale)
May 20th
Blaze Video Game Land: A Monster Machine Super Special (new special)
Survivor 50 (season finale)
May 21st
Elsbeth (season 3 finale)
Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 finale)
Ghosts (season 5 finale)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (series finale)
SkyMed season 4
May 22nd
Boston Blue (season 1 finale)
The Chi Season 8
Fire Country (season 4 finale)
Sheriff Country (season 1 finale)
May 24th
Marshals (season 1 finale)
Tracker (season 3 finale)
May 25th
American Music Awards (live special)
The Ultimate Fighter (season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)
May 27th
Hollywood Squares (season 2 finale)
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (season 1 finale)
May 28th
Criminal Minds: Evolution (season 19)
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