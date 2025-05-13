A Brand New PAW Patrol Movie Just Started Streaming

One of the biggest names in kids entertainment has a brand new movie now available to stream. PAW Patrol has been a phenomenon with families for more than a decade, delivering countless TV episodes, several TV movies, and a couple big screen feature films. Last week, the streaming home of PAW Patrol brought its latest special to fans, following its original TV release.
Paramount+ has the full run of PAW Patrol available to its subscribers, and May 7th saw another title added to the collection. The new special is titled PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, and sees the beloved team of pups head under water for a few adventures.
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups is like many of the “movies” that the series puts out, in that it was originally released as multiple TV episodes. The whole six-episode saga of the Aqua Pups has been cut together into a feature-length special that plays straight through.
What’s New on Paramount+?
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups is the latest PAW Patrol title to hit Paramount+, but it’s far from the only movie or TV show to arrive this month. You can check out the full list of Paramout’s May 1st streaming additions below!
