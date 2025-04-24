Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2025

With May just a week away, Paramount+ is getting a head start on the brand new month of programming that awaits. Paramount’s streaming service just released the complete list of movies and TV shows that are going to be added to its lineup over the course of May, and there’s quite a bit for folks to look forward to.
May 1st is going to be the biggest day of new additions for the entire month, with dozens of popular films already on the slate. These new movies include Addams Family Values, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in the West, The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, and several others.
This month will also see the arrival of another Paw Patrol special, as well as the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ May additions below!
May 1st
A Very Brady Sequel
Addams Family Values (1993)
Aeon Flux
Atlantic City
Awake
Black Rain
Book Club
Bound
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Clueless
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Dreamland
Drillbit Taylor
Duplex
Erin Brockovich
Extraordinary Measures
Finding Neverland
Flight Of The Intruder
Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Gandhi
Green Book
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hostage
Hotel for Dogs
I.Q.
In Her Skin
In The Bedroom
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Just Friends
Just Like Heaven
Kate & Leopold
Kingpin
Last Vegas
Life of Pi
Memoirs of a Geisha
Mercy
Minari
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Norbit
Oldboy
Once Upon a Time in America
Once Upon a Time in The West
Parasite
Patriots Day
Paycheck
Pride
Private Parts
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rango
Rio Grande
Romeo Must Die
Sahara
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Southside of You
Spell
Stardust
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family (2019)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Edge of Seventeen
The Four Feathers
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Last Castle
The Mist
The Prince and Me
The Queen
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Two Jakes
The Weather Man
Things We Lost In The Fire
Top Five
Trading Places
We Were Soldiers
Yours, Mine & Ours
The Comeback Trail
A film producer who owes money to a mobster tries to “accidentally” kill his aging movie star for an insurance scam so he can pay off his debit, but be begins to realize that the movie they’re shooting is a masterpiece in the making.
May 6th
Beckham & Friends Live premiere
David Beckham will lead an altcast for CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage that will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and feature an all-star line-up for the semifinals on May 6 and May 7 and for the final in Munich on May 31.
May 7th
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups special
Everybody Still Hates Chris (season 1)
May 8th
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere
The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers faces their greatest threat yet: an UnSuB who built a network of serial killers during the pandemic.
May 9th
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiere
Who will save the world? Drag Queens! RuPaul brings together her most powerful All Stars to slay it forward in the name of charity. In this new season, there will be 18 All Stars, the largest in the franchise’s herstory, returning to compete in the ultimate competition for the crown.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked new episodes
A backstage pass to all the drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week
May 12th
Hard Truths
Ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.
May 14th
Assassin Club
Air Disasters (season 21)
First Wives Club (season 1 and 2)
The Family Business (seasons 1-3)
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season 4)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season 4)
May 15th
SkyMed season 3 premiere
The hit one-hour medical drama follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada. Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives.
May 16th
The Chi season 7 premiere
A timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
May 21st
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! special
American Gangster: Trap Queens (season 1 and 2)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season 1 and 2)
May 23rd
Couples Therapy season 4 new episodes
The TCA Award-winning documentary series is returning for the second installment of season four, with nine new episodes and all new couples. The series follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions. Each episode brings viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors.
May 26th
American Music Awards hosted by Jennifer Lopez
Celebrating the year’s most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Beginning this year, the AMAs will take place annually on Memorial Day, paying special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments.
May 28th
Rock Paper Scissors (season 1)