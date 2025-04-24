Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2025

With May just a week away, Paramount+ is getting a head start on the brand new month of programming that awaits. Paramount’s streaming service just released the complete list of movies and TV shows that are going to be added to its lineup over the course of May, and there’s quite a bit for folks to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

May 1st is going to be the biggest day of new additions for the entire month, with dozens of popular films already on the slate. These new movies include Addams Family Values, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in the West, The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, and several others.

This month will also see the arrival of another Paw Patrol special, as well as the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ May additions below!

May 1st

A Very Brady Sequel

Addams Family Values (1993)

Aeon Flux

Atlantic City

Awake

Black Rain

Book Club

Bound

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Dreamland

Drillbit Taylor

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Extraordinary Measures

Finding Neverland

Flight Of The Intruder

Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Gandhi

Green Book

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hostage

Hotel for Dogs

I.Q.

In Her Skin

In The Bedroom

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Just Friends

Just Like Heaven

Kate & Leopold

Kingpin

Last Vegas

Life of Pi

Memoirs of a Geisha

Mercy

Minari

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Norbit

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in The West

Parasite

Patriots Day

Paycheck

Pride

Private Parts

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rango

Rio Grande

Romeo Must Die

Sahara

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Southside of You

Spell

Stardust

Terminator: Dark Fate

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family (2019)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Edge of Seventeen

The Four Feathers

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Castle

The Mist

The Prince and Me

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Two Jakes

The Weather Man

Things We Lost In The Fire

Top Five

Trading Places

We Were Soldiers

Yours, Mine & Ours

The Comeback Trail

A film producer who owes money to a mobster tries to “accidentally” kill his aging movie star for an insurance scam so he can pay off his debit, but be begins to realize that the movie they’re shooting is a masterpiece in the making.

May 6th

Beckham & Friends Live premiere

David Beckham will lead an altcast for CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage that will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and feature an all-star line-up for the semifinals on May 6 and May 7 and for the final in Munich on May 31.

May 7th

PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups special

Everybody Still Hates Chris (season 1)

May 8th

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere

The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers faces their greatest threat yet: an UnSuB who built a network of serial killers during the pandemic.

May 9th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiere

Who will save the world? Drag Queens! RuPaul brings together her most powerful All Stars to slay it forward in the name of charity. In this new season, there will be 18 All Stars, the largest in the franchise’s herstory, returning to compete in the ultimate competition for the crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked new episodes

A backstage pass to all the drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week

May 12th

Hard Truths

Ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.

May 14th

Assassin Club

Air Disasters (season 21)

First Wives Club (season 1 and 2)

The Family Business (seasons 1-3)

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season 4)

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season 4)

May 15th

SkyMed season 3 premiere

The hit one-hour medical drama follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada. Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives.

May 16th

The Chi season 7 premiere

A timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

May 21st

Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! special

American Gangster: Trap Queens (season 1 and 2)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season 1 and 2)

May 23rd

Couples Therapy season 4 new episodes

The TCA Award-winning documentary series is returning for the second installment of season four, with nine new episodes and all new couples. The series follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions. Each episode brings viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors.

May 26th

American Music Awards hosted by Jennifer Lopez

Celebrating the year’s most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Beginning this year, the AMAs will take place annually on Memorial Day, paying special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments.

May 28th

Rock Paper Scissors (season 1)