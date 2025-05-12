DreamWorks Animation’s Best Sequel Just Got Added to Hulu

While all of the Disney and Pixar animated libraries are on Disney+, the Mouse House’s other streaming service just got a family movie boost of its own. The recent arrival of May saw Hulu add quite a few major movies, including Star Wars and Mission: Impossible, but sci-fi and action fans weren’t the only ones to see some beloved titles join the streamer’s roster. Hulu also brought two beloved DreamWorks Animation films to its lineup this month, one of which is among the best sequels the studio ever produced.
At the start of May, Hulu added a long list of new movies that included 2008’s Kung Fu Panda, as well as 2011 sequel Kung Fu Panda 2. The Jack Black-starring franchise is among the most popular on the DreamWorks roster, alongside Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon, and Hulu subscribers can now check out the first (and best) two films in the series. If you don’t already have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for one here.
While Kung Fu Panda remains a great film, and a favorite for many, Kung Fu Panda 2 is the crowning achievement of the franchise. With its gorgeous visuals, emotional stakes, and terrifying villain (voiced by Gary Oldman), Kung Fu Panda 2 stands out as not only the best movie in its own series, but also the strongest of all DreamWorks sequels.
Unfortunately, only two of the four Kung Fu Panda movies are available on Hulu. The third installment is streaming exclusively on Prime Video at the moment, while Kung Fu Panda 4 is streaming on Netflix.
Where does Kung Fu Panda 2 rank amongst your favorite DreamWorks Animation movies? Let us know in the comments!