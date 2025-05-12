DreamWorks Animation’s Best Sequel Just Got Added to Hulu

While all of the Disney and Pixar animated libraries are on Disney+, the Mouse House’s other streaming service just got a family movie boost of its own. The recent arrival of May saw Hulu add quite a few major movies, including Star Wars and Mission: Impossible, but sci-fi and action fans weren’t the only ones to see some beloved titles join the streamer’s roster. Hulu also brought two beloved DreamWorks Animation films to its lineup this month, one of which is among the best sequels the studio ever produced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the start of May, Hulu added a long list of new movies that included 2008’s Kung Fu Panda, as well as 2011 sequel Kung Fu Panda 2. The Jack Black-starring franchise is among the most popular on the DreamWorks roster, alongside Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon, and Hulu subscribers can now check out the first (and best) two films in the series. If you don’t already have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for one here.

While Kung Fu Panda remains a great film, and a favorite for many, Kung Fu Panda 2 is the crowning achievement of the franchise. With its gorgeous visuals, emotional stakes, and terrifying villain (voiced by Gary Oldman), Kung Fu Panda 2 stands out as not only the best movie in its own series, but also the strongest of all DreamWorks sequels.

Unfortunately, only two of the four Kung Fu Panda movies are available on Hulu. The third installment is streaming exclusively on Prime Video at the moment, while Kung Fu Panda 4 is streaming on Netflix.

New Movies & TV Shows on Hulu

Kung Fu Panda hit Hulu’s lineup at the start of May, along with dozens of other new movie and TV additions. Below, You can check out the full list of titles that hit Hulu on May 1st.

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow (2018)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

Where does Kung Fu Panda 2 rank amongst your favorite DreamWorks Animation movies? Let us know in the comments!