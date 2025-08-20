Danielle Brooks Talks About Leota Adebayo’s Journey From Flighty to Grounded in Peacemaker Season 2

John Cena‘s Chris Smith isn’t the only character receiving a glow-up in Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max. ComicBook spoke with Peacemaker stars Danielle Brooks and Freddie Stroma to discuss the new season of the DCU show, as well as how their characters have and will continue to evolve throughout the show’s next chapter. The Oscar-nominated Brooks plays Leta Adebayo, Project Butterfly operative and daughter of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Brooks details her character’s newfound sense of self and how Adebayo now finds herself as a source of stability for Peacemaker‘s motley crew after Brooks revealed that fans had been “a little annoyed with her” character in Season 1.

When fans last saw Adebayo in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale, she cleared Peacemaker and Vigilante’s names while exposing her mother’s involvement in Project Butterfly and Task Force X, then reunited with her wife Keeya (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow). And though Peacemaker Season 2 reveals that Adebayo’s personal life is a shambles, the growth she underwent over the past season carries over.

“She wasn’t as sure of herself,” Brooks mused about Adebayo’s headspace in the previous season, describing Leota as initially “fluttery” before becoming “more grounded” thanks to the encouragement of her Project Butterfly teammates, “The 11th Street Kids”. “We watch her…say in the beginning [of Season 1], ‘I’m not made for this s***.’ And then she turns around, a few episodes later, when it’s time to really get down to business, and she says, ‘You know what? I actually am made for this s***.’ Brooks said.

Adebayo was very much in her mother’s shadow in Season 1, yet through her reluctant involvement in Project Butterfly and burgeoning friendship with Peacemaker, Brooks skillfully portrayed Adebayo as a woman stepping into her own. However, it appears to come at a cost, since Brooks also implies that this season, Adebayo may not only be experiencing strife with Waller, but there may be friction between her and wife Keeya as well.

“So I think we see her carry that into Season Two,” Brooks revealed. “She wants to live for herself and not for her mom or her wife, and so we’re going to watch her navigate that this season.”

Adebayo will certainly need a strong sense of self and two feet on the ground as Peacemaker Season 2 deep dives into alternate dimensions. At the same time, Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo) and A.R.G.U.S. hunt Peacemaker to avenge Rick Flagg Jr.’s death.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21st on HBO MAX. What do you think of Adebayo’s character development? Let us know in the comments.