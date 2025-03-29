Adebayo Actress Promises Peacemaker Season 2 Is Even Weirder Than S1

Play video

Minecraft fans will finally get to see the incredibly popular video game hit the big screen in A Minecraft Movie next weekend, and there’s actually some DC crossover in the film as well. That’s because the film stars Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks and DC’s future Lobo Jason Momoa, and while we will have to wait and see if Momoa’s Lobo will ever make a jump to Peacemaker, Brooks’ Leota Adebayo is back in the thick of things with season 2. In an interview with ComicBook, the weirdness of both A Minecraft Movie and the Peacemaker universes was brought up, asking Brooks which one was weirder, and it appears that Peacemaker wins that showdown.

Granted, Brooks did say that both are weird, but season 2 of Peacemaker really set the bar. When asked which one was weirder, Brooks said, “Ooooh, both of them. After season 2 of Peacemaker I feel like that one might have it. I think so, yeah. I think so for sure.”

While there’s still a lot of unknowns regarding Peacemaker season 2, James Gunn did shed some light on the anticipated season at the Superman Press Event, including that this season will be less about the persona of Peacemaker and more about the very human man behind it.

“The second season’s much more about the characters and the interconnectivity between the characters and their personal lives,” Gunn said. “It’s more about Chris Smith than it is about Peacemaker.”

That interconnectivity is a running theme in the second season, with Gunn also highlighting the other ties to DC Studios’ first big screen feature in Superman. “There is a lot of connectivity between Superman and Peacemaker, including a few actors,” Gunn said. “You take the character of Rick Flagg, who starts out in Creature Commandos as one character, goes to Superman, continues to evolve and change, and then he starts out as a protagonist of one show and ends up as basically the antagonist of season two of Peacemaker.”

We’ll have to wait and see what level of weirdness we get in season 2, but if season 1 of Peacemaker is anything to go by, we are in for something epic. Peacemaker season 2 is set to debut on Max this August. A Minecraft Movie will open in theaters on April 4th.

