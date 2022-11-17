Peacemaker's Voice of Eagly Comments on Season 2 (Exclusive)

Peacemaker's Eagly the Eagle may be the breakout character of 2022 but Eagly's voice hasn't gotten the word about the show's second season yet. Dee Bradley Baker provides the sounds of Eagly the Eagle in Peacemaker when he's not busy exploring the universe as Murf in Star Trek: Prodigy or balancing the voices of every member of Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with Baker about this week's new episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, which is a big one for Murf. We couldn't pass up the opportunity to ask him about Peacemaker as well, but he wasn't even sure that the show's second season had been announced (it has been).

"I've done no work on a second season for Peacemaker," Baker said. "I'm not sure if it's been announced at all. So I actually don't know anything, specifically, about it. But I can say again, just speaking logically, that the show was so good. And it was so well-received, that there's no way that they will not make more of that. It has to happen. It has to happen. But I don't have any direct knowledge about any of the details of that so far. But just logically, to me it's just something that's so good and so fun and so fresh and so original and so not appropriate for little kids, that it just has to be, there has to be more. There has to be more."

It isn't surprising that Baker hasn't been called in for work on Peacemaker's season yet. Showrunner James Gunn said he wouldn't start production on the season until after he finished with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that was before he got busy as the new co-head of DC Studios.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn told Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time."

While Baker provides the audio aspects of Eagly, the eagle's visuals are done with VFX. ComicBook.com previously spoke to VFX supervisor Mark Gee about creating Eagly's look for the show.

"We started with a raven, and obviously, James came to us and said, 'Look, John Cena's sidekick is going to be an American bald eagle. And he has to be an eagle. He has to look real.' So, that was a big challenge on its own. We've done eagles and birds and things in the past. And honestly, they're the hardest things in visual effects to do and make look realistic, and we only had three months or so just to develop this from scratch so, it was a huge task, but firstly, we went off and we watched a bunch of YouTube, hundreds of clips of eagles," Gee told ComicBook.com.

Peacemaker's first season is streaming now on HBO Max. New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy debut on Thursdays on Paramount+.