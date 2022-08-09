James Gunn Reveals When Peacemaker Season 2 Begins Filming

After assuring fans Peacemaker Season 2 is safe from being axed amid cost-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery, series creator James Gunn has revealed when the second season of The Suicide Squad spinoff will begin filming for HBO Max. Gunn, who created the series centered on John Cena's ultra-violent vigilante, will write and direct all episodes of the follow-up to his hit show. Taking to Instagram Stories to answer fan questions Monday, Gunn said the new season wouldn't start shooting until after he completes post-production on his Marvel Studios sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I'll start shooting after I'm done with post on [Guardians] Vol. 3," Gunn confirmed on Instagram. The filmmaker previously revealed Season 2 of Peacemaker would begin production sometime in 2023.

No, in 2023. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

Vol. 3, which will complete Gunn's trilogy nearly a decade after it began, wrapped filming in May after what Gunn noted was "over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots." In a May 7 tweet announcing the end of principal photography on the Marvel movie, Gunn said he would continue to work with the Guardians cast and crew "over the next year until release" on May 5, 2023.

The first season of the DC action-drama series teamed Christoper Smith (Cena) with Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), and tag-along Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) as the A.R.G.U.S. squad put together by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to thwart an alien Butterfly invasion.

In February, Gunn said he would shift focus to DC television after completing work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Disney Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn told Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time."

Gunn added of the as-yet-unannounced DC Comics adaptations spinning out of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad: "Peacemaker [Season 2] is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

The Suicide Squad and all episodes of Peacemaker Season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max.