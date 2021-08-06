Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals How Early He Learned About Season 2

Warner Bros. and DC Comics definitely made their mark during their big San Diego Comic-Con panel. The studio has released two new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. Both trailers gave us a new look at the future of the DC Extended Universe, with that future looking pretty bright. One of the upcoming DC Comics projects that will soon head into production is the James Gunn-helmed Peacemaker season two. It was officially announced at the end of the first season that we'd be getting another go-round with the character, but it seems that Gunn knew about the renewal long before we did.

The Peacemaker director took to Twitter to reveal that even though he announced the second season months ago, he found out about it two days after the series premiered. "I announced it months ago (and it was announced to me two days after the show debuted). #Peacemaker." You can check out his tweet below!

I announced it months ago (and it was announced to me two days after the show debuted). #Peacemaker https://t.co/3z6QroAMIl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2022

The director followed up The Suicide Squad with a spin-off series based on the film's Peacemaker character that was played by John Cena. After the series had a successful first season on HBO Max, the director moved on to filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he recently wrapped. Gunn previously revealed that he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

