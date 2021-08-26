Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2021
The Peacock streaming service already boasts a pretty stacked library of movies and TV shows, but the the lineup is about to get even better next month. This week, Peacock revealed the full list of titles making their way to the streaming service over the course of September, and there's quite a lot to look forward to. From new originals to iconic monster movies, Peacock has you covered in September.
Like most months, the biggest day of additions for Peacock in September will take place on the first day of the month. September 1st will see a horde of movies added to Peacock's lineup, including The Big Lebowski, Blade, Beetlejuice, E.T., Knocked Up, Mallrats, The Social Network, and the first three American Pie films. Four seasons of the original A-Team series are also getting added on the same day.
Halfway through the month, Peacock will be adding several films from the classic Universal Monster library, including The Bride of Frankenstein and The Invisible Man.
You can check out the full lineup of Peacock's September additions below!
September 1
About a Boy, 2002
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Assassin, 2013
American Heist, 2015
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
An American Werewolf in London, 1981
Angels & Demons, 2009
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Baby Mama, 2008
Beetlejuice, 198
The Best Man, 1999
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blade, 1998
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Child’s Play, 1988
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Coneheads, 1993
The Croods, 2013
Criminal, 2016
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Don Verdean, 201
Draft Day, 2014
Dragonheart, 1996
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Express, 2008
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008
The Fourth Kind, 2009
Friday Night Lights, 2004
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Help, 2011
Hotel Rwanda, 2004
The Interview, 2014
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Knocked Up, 2007
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Let Me In, 2010
MacGruber, 2010
Mallrats, 1995
Marauders, 2016
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Mustang, 2019
Notting Hill, 1999
One True Thing, 1998
Ouija, 2014
Out of Africa, 1985
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989
Phantasm II, 1988
The Social Network, 2006
Soul Food, 1997
Soul Plane, 2004
Tombstone, 1993
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
United 93, 2006
Wedding Crashers, 2005
World Trade Center, 2006
The World’s End, 2013
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
September 6
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
September 7
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
Snapped, Season 28
September 8
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
September 9
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
September 10
Focus, 2015
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
September 15
American Dreamers, 2016
Boys of Summer, 2010
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Healer, 2018
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came From Outerspace, 1953
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
My Son, 2021
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Werewolf in London, 1935
September 16
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
September 21
Ordinary Joe, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
The Voice, Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
September 23
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
September 24
Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere (NBC)
Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
September 25
Despicable Me, 2010
1st Look, Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30 Premiere (NBC)
September 30
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)