Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2021

The Peacock streaming service already boasts a pretty stacked library of movies and TV shows, but the the lineup is about to get even better next month. This week, Peacock revealed the full list of titles making their way to the streaming service over the course of September, and there's quite a lot to look forward to. From new originals to iconic monster movies, Peacock has you covered in September.

Like most months, the biggest day of additions for Peacock in September will take place on the first day of the month. September 1st will see a horde of movies added to Peacock's lineup, including The Big Lebowski, Blade, Beetlejuice, E.T., Knocked Up, Mallrats, The Social Network, and the first three American Pie films. Four seasons of the original A-Team series are also getting added on the same day.

Halfway through the month, Peacock will be adding several films from the classic Universal Monster library, including The Bride of Frankenstein and The Invisible Man.

You can check out the full lineup of Peacock's September additions below!