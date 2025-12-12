Peacock’s Funniest Original Series Is Finally Returning for Season 2 (And Now We Know the Premiere Date)

Two years after releasing its first season, the funniest original comedy on Peacock is finally preparing its return for Season 2. Back in January 2024, Peacock released the full first season of Seth MacFarlane’s Ted, a prequel to the hit comedy movies that starred Mark Wahlberg. The series broke viewership records for Peacock when it was first released, becoming its biggest-ever original TV show, and the streamer is now ready to roll out the sophomore season.

Peacock announced on Thursday that Ted will officially return with new episodes on March 5, 2026. Like the first season, Ted Season 2 will have a binge release, meaning that all eight new episodes will drop on the same day.

In addition to the release date, Peacock also shared some first-look images from Ted Season 2. None of these images really give anything away, or even tease anything big about the show, but they do set up some great laughs.

Ted Season 2 Details

Now that we know when Ted is returning to Peacock, many will be wondering what the second season of MacFarlane’s prequel has in store. Fortunately, along with the release date, Peacock unveiled a detailed synopsis for Season 2.

According to the streamer’s description, Season 2 of Ted will be moving the story to 1994 — aka John. There aren’t many details beyond that, but the end of high school being on the horizon will certainly provide a lot of comedic opportunity for John and Ted. You can read the full synopsis below.

“It’s 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together they live in a working-class Boston home with John’s parents (Matty and Susan) and cousin (Blaire). Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.”

Following Ted‘s success on Peacock in 2024, the streamer and MacFarlane decided to double down on the foul-mouthed teddy bear franchise. Not only is the series returning for a second season, but there is also an animated series in the works, which will take place after the events of the two Ted movies. MacFarlane, Wahlberg, and Amanda Seyfried will all be returning to voice their characters in the animated show. That project doesn’t yet have a release date.

