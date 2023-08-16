Charlie Brown Gets a Helping Hand in Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie Clip (Exclusive)

While Charlie Brown might be the character most people think of when it comes to notable members of the Peanuts gang, there's a wide variety of beloved figures who are also integral components of the franchise, including those who prefer not to be the ones in the spotlight. This is the overall premise of Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, as the titular character is more known for helping out her best friend Peppermint Patty as opposed to being the focal point of any adventure. In an exclusive clip from the special, you can see how, even if she doesn't want to draw attention to herself, Marcie has a hard time not helping out people who are put in tough situations. Check out the exclusive clip above before Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie hits Apple TV+ on August 18th.

The new special is described, "Sometimes the people who make the biggest difference, aren't the ones who grab the spotlight. In Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, we get to see first-hand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes both for her friends and her community. To train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates' problems -- from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages -- Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president...a role she never wanted. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible. As the golf championship begins, Marcie is still in hiding and Peppermint Patty is forced to tee off with Charlie Brown filling in as her caddie. But after some wise advice and a little introspection, Marcie realizes she can still make a difference for her friends and the school -- she'll just have to buck other people's expectations and do it her own unique way."

Director Raymond S. Persi previously explained the overall message he hopes audiences take away from the special.

"I think, especially in this country, there's a real push to be a leader, to be the person in the front. And I think there are a lot of people in the world that want to make a difference, want to make change in the world for good, that don't necessarily want to be in the spotlight and never will want to be," Persi shared with ComicBook.com. "When this script was presented to me, I was so excited to be able to tell that story, because that's who Marcie is in this. She's perfectly content to stay in the shadows and just help. She's not looking for accolades, she's very altruistic. And the other thing that was great was, all the artists I'm working with, they really connected with her, too. So it just felt extra special for all the artists. When I was working with my story artists, it went really easy because they could all relate to a character like this."

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie hits Apple TV+ on August 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments!