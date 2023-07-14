Percy Jackson and the Olympians Debuts First Teaser Poster

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is just under one year away from premiering on Disney+. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels began production back in June 2022, filming for eight months. The first season will adapt the events of Riordan's first book in the Percy Jackson pentalogy, The Lightning Thief, telling that novel's story across eight episodes. Concrete updates on Percy Jackson Season 1's release have been scarce, but it is known that the project will begin streaming on Disney+ at some point in early 2024. Ahead of its full-blown marketing campaign, the Percy Jackson series has given fans a small tease of what's to come.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has debuted its first official teaser poster. The poster features two key components of the Greek mythology-based world, that being a Camp Half-Blood banner alongside a battle helmet used for games of capture the flag. The teaser poster can be seen below...

(Photo: Disney+)

This teaser poster comes just about a year after Percy Jackson premiered its first teaser trailer at Disney D23 Expo. That first footage showcased brief landscape shots of Camp Half-Blood and well as Walker Scobell's titular hero narrating an iconic monologue from the opening pages of The Lightning Thief before revealing the show's official logo.

Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, spoke with ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley earlier this year where he revealed that he has already screened the entirety of Percy Jackson Season 1.

"I've seen cuts of all the episodes at this point, multiple cuts, because they do go through a manuscript," Riordan said. "They go through revision, after revision, after revision. They're great. Honestly, I think my first reaction was relief. I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I think the fans are going to be pleased.' That's all I want."

That said, Percy Jackson remains in the early stages of post-production. All filming is done, but special effects are just now being fine-tuned for all eight episodes. The process is somewhat expedited thanks to the show's use of Industrial Light & Magic's Volume stage, which has allowed a number of Percy Jackson's CGI-heavy landscapes to be created ahead of time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post-production and will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.