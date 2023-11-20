Percy Jackson and the Olympians: New Images Give Inside Look at Camp Half-Blood
Luke, Chiron, Medusa and more are on display.
In demigods we trust. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one month away from making its Disney+ premiere. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels has ramped up its marketing campaign in recent weeks, debuting an official trailer earlier this month that showcased the first look at Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and laid out the quest that Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) will undertake. Thus far, Percy Jackson and the Olympians marketing has been limited to trailers and social media posts. Now, the live-action adaptation is tapping into the medium that launched the franchise to begin with.
Disney Publishing is re-releasing Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief as a special tie-in to the Disney+ series. While the 22 chapters remain unchanged, this new release comes complete with eight new images from the show.
Percy Meets Luke
Percy meets Luke (Charlie Bushnell) at Camp Half-Blood. The start of what is sure to be a lifelong friendship!
Percy Jackson: Son of Hephaestus?
Luke tests Percy's forging skills. In the trailer, Luke remarks that "we got to find out what you're good at," making this likely a test to see if Percy has Hephaestus (the god of the forge) ties.
Making Enemies
Percy meets Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn). The daughter of Ares has no love lost for Camp Half-Blood's newest demigod.
Making Friends
Percy meets Annabeth. While the daughter of Athena is not (yet) head over heels for him, she is much more of a friend than Clarisse.
Satyr Protection
Percy sits with Grover at Yancy Academy. Grover is Percy's first friend in both the real and mythological worlds.
Centaur Conversation
Percy is advised by Mr. Brunner (Glynn Turman). Secretly a centaur in disguise, this alter ego of Chiron watches over Percy while he walks the mortal world.
Questing
Percy, Annabeth and Grover begin to embark on their quest. Grover is rocking his satyr form here, complete with his short horns and pointed ears.
Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium
Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) watches over her stone crypt, Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium. This is the trio's first stop on their cross-country quest.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th. You can order the tie-in book here.