Percy Jackson and the Olympians: New Images Give Inside Look at Camp Half-Blood

Percy Jackson: Son of Hephaestus? (Photo: Disney+) Luke tests Percy's forging skills. In the trailer, Luke remarks that "we got to find out what you're good at," making this likely a test to see if Percy has Hephaestus (the god of the forge) ties.

Making Enemies (Photo: Disney+) Percy meets Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn). The daughter of Ares has no love lost for Camp Half-Blood's newest demigod.

Making Friends (Photo: Disney+) Percy meets Annabeth. While the daughter of Athena is not (yet) head over heels for him, she is much more of a friend than Clarisse.

Satyr Protection (Photo: Disney+) Percy sits with Grover at Yancy Academy. Grover is Percy's first friend in both the real and mythological worlds.

Centaur Conversation (Photo: Disney+) Percy is advised by Mr. Brunner (Glynn Turman). Secretly a centaur in disguise, this alter ego of Chiron watches over Percy while he walks the mortal world.

Questing (Photo: Disney+) Percy, Annabeth and Grover begin to embark on their quest. Grover is rocking his satyr form here, complete with his short horns and pointed ears.