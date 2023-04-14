New Percy Jackson Director's Cuts Include Tear-Inducing Backstory

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in the home stretch. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels wrapped production on its first season this past February, concluding its eight months of filming. Even with cameras in the rear view, the Percy Jackson crew only has half the battle done, as the eight-episode season entered an extensive post-production process. Rick had previously noted that post-production would take close to as long as filming itself, meaning the show would not be ready until sometime towards the end of 2023. While that premiere date remains a mystery, fans can rest assured knowing that Percy Jackson has made significant post-production progress thus far.

Executive producer Becky Riordan revealed that she is watching "two new director's cuts" of Percy Jackson Season 1.

"Starting off the day with some not so hard work. I get to watch two new director's cuts!" Becky wrote on Twitter. "These are far from being polished and more like uncut diamonds but is fun to watch them get cut into the final sparkling episodes they will become."

This indicates that Percy Jackson is very much on the post-production schedule that Rick alluded to previously. With post-production expected to be close to eight months, having two director's cuts two months in sets Percy Jackson to be finished with editing by the end of that speculated duration.

Becky stayed quiet on the specifics of what is in these episodes, but teased that both include tear-inducing "backstory."

This could be hinting at Walker Scobell's titular character's origins, as crumbs of Percy's past are scattered across early chapters from The Lightning Thief. That said, the knowledge that original scenes will be included in Percy Jackson Season 1 could mean that any of the supporting cast gets some backstory spotlight in the first season that would warrant the crying emoji that Becky used.

One of the more tragic characters in the franchise is Charlie Bushnell's Luke. Luke is bent on bringing back the age of Titans due to his frustrations with the Greek gods, specifically his father, Hermes. While fans know that both the messenger god's debut and Luke's backstory don't get explored until later books, Hermes will have an accelerated arrival in the Percy Jackson show, with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda starring in the role.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post-production.